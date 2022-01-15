Tennis great Chris Evert under treatment for ovarian cancer | Tennis





Tennis great Chris Evert has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is undergoing treatment. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion said the diagnosis came in early December following a preventive hysterectomy after being told she was at risk for cancer. Evert, who was undergoing her first of six rounds of chemotherapy this month, said she felt incredibly lucky to have discovered the cancer before it spread. I’m so lucky, she told ESPN, for whom she works as a commentator. I have some challenges ahead of me. But I take comfort in the knowledge that chemotherapy is supposed to keep cancer from coming back. Evert’s younger sister Jeane died of the same illness two years ago, but the family was initially informed that genetic testing had revealed nothing sinister. However, further investigation led to progress in the field and Evert was advised in October to seek more information about her own situation. Blood tests showed that she too had a pathogenic variant of the gene, which led to the hysterectomy and the discovery of a tumor. The 67-year-old said of Jeane: When I go on chemo, she’s my inspiration. I will think of her. And shell helps me through it. There were immediate messages of support on social media, with Evert’s longtime rival and girlfriend Martina Navratilova writing on Twitter: We’re all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion, and I have no doubt that you have met this nasty adversary. not a single sweat! American player Madison Keys wrote: So glad you’re doing well ChrissieEvert! I send you lots of love. Former number 27 in the world, Laura Robson, tweeted: I wish you all the best for a speedy recovery. Good luck, Chrissy!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/15/tennis-great-chris-evert-having-treatment-for-ovarian-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

