MTU Hockey Blanks LSSU – Saturday Sports Wrap

Secondary school

Played hockey yesterday…

Houghton Quit Detroit-Jesuit 5-1. Cade Farrell, Camden Markham, Landon Stevens, Brendan Miller and Connor Raffaelli scored for the Gremlins. Bryant Lee made 15 saves.

Calumet lost 5-2 to Brother Rice.

Jeffers at the Merrill Tournament in Wisconsin – No Report.

Today…

Houghton receives Brother Rice. Coverage begins at 4:40 am on Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Calumet entertains Detroit Jesuit. Coverage begins at 6:40 AM on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

At boys’ basketball last night…

Houghton raced past Dollar Bay-Tamarack City 79-47.

Calumet tore up West Iron County 52-18.

On the girls’ show last night…

Houghton defeated Westwood 78-68.

Calumet overpowered Marquette 69-27. Alexis Strom led the Copper Kings by 18 points. Caitlyn Strom and Marybeth Halonen added 10 each.

Hancock fell to Escanaba 58-53.

Jeffers dropped a heartthrob at Ironwood, 42-41. Sara Johnson scored 15 for the Jets. Alyssa Ruotsala and Anna Buerger each scored 12 for the Red Devils.

L’Anse lost at Bessemer 38-32.

Swimming in high school today…

Houghton takes part in the Marquette Splash-n-Dash.

College Hockey

Michigan Tech hockey team knocked out Lake Superior State 3-0 last night. Brian Halonen, Brett Thorne and Justin Misiak each had a goal and an assist. Blake Pietila stopped 21 shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season. Those teams will be skating on the Soo again tonight.

Northern hockey team stunned the top-ranked state of Minnesota 4-2 last night. The Wildcats were defeated 32-18, but Rico DiMatteo made 30 saves. Those teams meet again tonight in Marquette. It’s the second time this season that Northern has toppled a top team – taking two from then number one Minnesota-Duluth in early December.

Finlandia University men’s hockey team fell prey to Adrian College 6-1 last night. The Lions were strong early on against the top-ranked Bulldogs, conceding just one goal in the first period. Adrian broke open the game with four draws in the second stanza. Finlandia’s lone goal came from Phil Schader’s stick with one second left in the second frame. Marcus Gloss made 34 saves, while the Bulldogs defeated the Lions 40-11. Those teams are skating again this afternoon at the Houghton County Arena. Due to NFL football on 99.3 The Lift, the Lions game will begin at 1:40 am on KBear 102.3.

The Finlandia women’s hockey team games at Trine University have been postponed.

college basketball

The Michigan Tech men’s basketball team plays in Saginaw Valley State today. The women’s game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Cardinals.

Both northern teams visit Wayne State today.

Both Finlandia basketball teams have a weekend off.

College Volleyball

The Finlandia volleyball team has introduced a new recruit. Ceana Floyd was the team’s MVP at Mountain Home High School in Idaho.

GLHL

The Calumet Wolverines lost 8-1 to the Mosinee Papermakers last night.

The Portage Lake Pioneers are skating tonight at Mosinee.

NHL

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Buffalo Sabers tonight.

NBA

The Detroit Pistons shut down the Toronto Raptors 103-87 last night. Trey Lyles led Detroit by 21 points.

The Pistons will host the Phoenix Suns tomorrow.

NFL

The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend with the Wildcard Round…

Today, the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 AM and the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots at 8:15 AM.

Tomorrow at 1:00 AM, the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys entertain the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 PM. The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 a.m.

The Arizona Cardinals will meet the Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

Listen to all NFL playoff games, including the Super Bowl, on 99.3 The Lift.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell have all been named first-team All-Pro. Not a single Detroit Lions received even a single vote from the panel of 50 sports journalists assembled by the Associated Press.

Local sports broadcasts

Today – hockey – Brother Rice in Houghton – 4:40 pregame on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Today – Hockey – Detroit-Jesuit in Calumet – 6:40 Pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Today – hockey – Adrian College in Finlandia – 1:40 pregame on KBear 102.3.

Tuesday – Hockey – Calumet at Jeffers – 6:40 Pregame on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

Tuesday – Girls Basketball – Houghton at Calumet – 7:00 pregame on 97.7 The Wolf.

