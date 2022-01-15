Baffled cricket club praises Virat Kohli for being ‘India’s most successful’ test captain





Virat Kohli’s unexpected decision to step down from the Test captaincy stunned the cricketing world, who praised the Indian star batter for taking his team to new heights. Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India’s most successful Test captain, culminating in memorable series wins in England and Australia. “While I am also shocked by @imVkohli’s sudden decision, I respect his appeal. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket and India. Easily one of the most aggressive and strongest players India has had. I hope he had.” continue to shine as a player for India,” tweeted former team-mate Suresh Raina. Though I’m scared too @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket and India. Easily one of the most aggressive and strongest players India has had. Hope he continues to shine as a player for India. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022 Kohli took India to the top of the world rankings and made them a formidable force under all conditions. Also read |Virat Kohli resigns as India test captain “When Virat took over as Test captain, winning an overseas Test in India was an achievement, now when India loses a Test series overseas it’s a shock. And so far he has brought Indian cricket to the fore, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on a successful reign,” wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer. When Virat took over as Test captain, winning an overseas test in India was an achievement, now when India loses an overseas test series it’s a shock. And so far he has taken Indian cricket further, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on a successful reign @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022 The wonderful Virender Sehwag wrote: Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as test captain of India. Statistics don’t lie and he was not only the most successful Indian test captain, but also one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud of @imVkohli and looking forward to seeing you dominate with the bat.” many congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as a test captain of India. Statistics don’t lie and he was not only the most successful Indian test captain, but also one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to seeing you dominate with the bat Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022 “It is always an honor to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotionally difficult moment. A journey well done,” added former India skipper Mohamad Azharuddin. It is always an honor to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotionally difficult moment. A well traveled journey #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022 Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote: “When the conversation of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli’s name will be there not only for the results but also for the kind of impact he had as captain . Thank you #ViratKohli.” When Indian Cricket Captains Talk Will Turn Up In Test Cricket @imVkohli His name will be there, not only because of the results, but also because of the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022 Watch the latest videos from DH:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/stunned-cricket-fraternity-lauds-virat-kohli-for-being-indias-most-successful-test-captain-1071438.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos