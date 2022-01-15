Aztec Football Notes: Coming and Going on the Offensive Line and at Quarterback





The 2022 spring semester begins next week in the state of San Diego. The coming and going on the football team continues before classes start on Wednesday. The last: Cade Bennett, a red shirt freshman offensive lineman from the state of Oklahoma, announced on social media Friday morning that he is committed to the Aztecs. The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Bennett hails from Scottsdale, Arizona, where he attended Notre Dame Prep. He considered dropping SDSU out of high school before picking the Cowboys. Bennett played in two games for Oklahoma State this season. He comes to SDSU with four more years of eligibility. Oklahoma State helped me grow up and really become a man, Bennett told 360SportsAZ.com. I am grateful for everything the program has given me physically and mentally and I am ready to start this new chapter. Bennett added: I’ve been trying to find the place where I could be closer to home and have a great experience. I also wanted to get on the field and hopefully chase my dreams of going to the NFL. SDSU has a long tradition of O-linemen in the competition. Again, it’s a match made in heaven for me. Bennett said he expects to play guard for the Aztecs, who have openings on both sides of the center with the departures of their top three guards William Dunkle, Chris Martinez and Dominic Gudino. Adding to the transfer portal on Friday is SDSU sophomore quarterback Baylor Horning, a Nevada walk-on. Horning was fifth on the depth chart and has worked with the scouts team for the past two seasons. Horning is the 10th SDSU player and second quarterback to enter the portal since the end of the regular season. Starting with QB, Lucas Johnson took to the portal on Dec. 28 and announced his commitment to Montana last week. Quarterback Jordon Brookshire, who shared his duties with Johnson, is also expected to attend another school, although he has not entered the portal and has not announced his plans. Currently, SDSU’s returning quarterbacks are two players who made brief appearances during the 2021 season freshman, freshman Will Haskell and junior Jalen Mayden and sophomore Marshall Eucker. Haskell played in three games and completed 4 of 7 passes for 47 yards. He also rushed six times for 31 yards and a touchdown. Mayden came as relief from Brookshire in the Mountain West championship game and completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards and one touchdown. Eucker is a walk-on from La Costa Canyon High. SDSU signed two high school quarterbacks Provo (Utah) Timpviews Liu Aumavae and Norcos Kyle Crum during the early signing period of December. Both QBs are expected to enroll early and participate in spring training. The Aztecs are likely to add an experienced quarterback through the transfer portal, an addition expected to be revealed sooner rather than later. Although SDSU’s spring semester begins next week, classes will be virtual for at least the first two weeks. The university announced that distance learning would take place on January 5 amid the spate of COVID-19 cases. Classes on campus begin on February 7.

