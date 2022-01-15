‘A Chemistry Between Brothers’: Brotherhood in Cretin-Derham Hall Boy’s Hockey – WCCO





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) The Cretin-Derham Hall boys’ hockey team ranks second in the state and the team heats up at the right time. They are a brotherhood in a very literal sense. READ MORE: FEC dismisses campaign finance complaint against Representative Ilhan Omar The Raiders have two Jakes, two Sondreals, and two Fishers. And that’s only four people. There is definitely a chemistry between brothers and teammates, said Zach Sondreal. We all go way back. Drew and Jake Fisher are brothers. Drews a senior and Jakes a junior. Zach and Jake Sondreal are twins and they are seniors. He’s always behind me, said Jake Sondreal. He always has my back if I miss the puck or it goes right past me and the same for him. If he misses a step I will be that F3 covering for him. It’s like pimples, I know what his move will be. Even more than what I know for my other players, Zach said. The team DNA puts them one step ahead. READ MORE: Rochester Institutes Short-Term Mask Mandate One of our biggest philosophies as a team is family and building that family culture. And if you already have brothers, it’s pretty easy to build that up organically, said CDH Boys head coach Matt Funk. I think that’s why we play so well together. We’ve been playing together forever, even since we were two, whether it’s an organization or just on the pond, said Jake Fisher, the lone 11th grader in the quartet. The Fishers have been playing along the same lines for the past three years, since Jake was called up to the varsity as a freshman. A special experience that is bearing fruit this season. I know it sounds cliche, but I always know where he is on the ice, Drew Fisher said. Often I don’t even have to look, I know his tendencies. Mainly playing with him since my sophomore year. Having brothers in two different classes started the process of team bonding years ago. Now Cretin-Derham Hall is one of the best teams in the state. We started hanging out more and more as we all started playing varsity hockey, and I think that’s what made us all so close and so close, Drew said. It’s always been a dream to be a top team in the state and hopefully make a state run, said Jake Fisher. So it’s just really cool to be able to do it with your best friend built in. MORE NEWS: Duluth police: man beaten to death, suspect arrested I just want to make sure I cherish and enjoy this final season with him because it was a lot of fun playing with him all my life, Drew said.

