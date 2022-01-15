Andy Murray falls short in Sydney Tennis Classic final as Russian Aslan Karatsev wins





The Scot had his best week since claiming his 46th career title in Antwerp in October 2019, but he was caught off guard by Karatsev’s blistering power. The leading group knocked out winners from all over the field to take a 6-3 6-3 victory for its third title on the ATP Tour. Karatsev was one of the most surprising semi-finalists in history when he reached the final four in Melbourne as an unannounced qualifier 12 months ago. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Andy Murray was breathless against Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the Sydney Tennis Classic final But the 28-year-old, who had previously spent his entire career on the lower rungs of the tennis circuit, has since proven that he belongs at the top of the sport, breaking into the top 20 and winning titles in Dubai last year. and Moscow. He defeated Dan Evans in the semi-final in Sydney to avoid a first-ever all-British ATP Tour final and broke the Murray service in the first game. The Scot paid for a low first-serve percentage in the opening set, but Karatsev was great, claiming half of his points from winners and making just four unforced errors. Murray also quickly fell behind in the second set and five missed breakpoints in the fifth game proved to be his only chance of getting back into the game. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Russia’s Aslan Karatsev celebrates with the trophy Defeat means the 34-year-old will also have to wait to get back into the top 100, but he can confidently head to Melbourne on Tuesday for the Australian Open and a rematch with Nikoloz Basilashvili – whom he defeated in the second round this week – on Tuesday . There was a title in Adelaide for Britain’s Neal Skupski, who claimed back-to-back pieces of silverware with new Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof. The men’s singles title went to Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years and roared with joy as he claimed his first main tour title in his home city, beating France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) 6-3. Madison Keys won her first silverware since 2019, beating Alison Riske 6-1 6-2 in the women’s event, while Karatsev’s win was preceded by an impressive 6-3 4-6 7-6(4) win for Spain’s Paula Badosa on French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Both will cherish their chances of success at the Australian Open. Message from the editors Thanks for reading this article. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/sport/other-sport/andy-murray-comes-up-short-in-final-of-sydney-tennis-classic-as-russias-aslan-karatsev-prevails-3528818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos