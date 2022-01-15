Brian Flores seen as favorite to land in Houston; hiring ex-Dolphins HC could lead to Deshaun Watson reunion

Former Dolphin Coach Brian Flores is seen as the firm favorite to take on the Houston Texans by numerous coaches and general managers involved in this hiring cycle. Flores interviewed the Texans on Friday and there is a strong expectation that a deal with Houston could close very soon.

The Texans fired head coach David Culley late in the week, after Flores was released in a move that surprised some in the coaching market. Flores has strong ties to Texas general manager Nick Caserio and executive Jack Easterby — all Patriotsroots — and Flores and Caserio work together as scouts. Flores initially joined the Patriots as a Scouting Assistant in 2004, at age 23, transitioned to a pro scout in 2006, and transitioned to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in 2008. Caserio arrived in New England in 2001 as a personnel assistant and was an area scout when Flores arrived, and moved up there to head the human resources department before leaving to take over the Texans a year ago.

Flores has won eight of his last nine games with the Dolphins this season and had the team alive for a potential playoff spot within the last two weeks of the past two seasons. Among the CEOs who know Caserio well, many believe that the availability of Flores was key to the Texans moving over from Culley — who was always considered a stopgap — and leading Caserio to seek out a younger coach who the franchise through its rebuild. In addition, it was well known that disgruntled Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson was a fan of Flores — Miami scouted the trade for Watson during his lost season in 2021 while facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct or assault — which no doubt could be a factor. are also looking for in this coaching.

“I’m telling you, Nick will come out as a genius,” said a senior NFL executive who knows Caserio well. “He and Flores go way back. That suits him perfectly. And it will help him keep that quarterback. Look. He doesn’t have to trade it, he can ask for the moon, and Flores can help rebuild the relationships in the meantime. It just makes too much sense.”

Another GM said, “That sounds like a good idea. Who would hire Nick for him? They’re already in a relationship. There’s trust.”

The Texans are sure to reach out to other candidates, and Patriots within linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will also be considered. But with Flores interviewing the Bears Friday and other teams also interested, it wouldn’t surprise many involved in this hiring cycle, if the Texans made a concerted effort to secure Flores early next week.