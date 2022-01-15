Defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers enters playoffs in dramatically different position – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Blog

TAMPA, Florida — A year ago, quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarked on a three-game road playoff odyssey that ended at home with a Super Bowl championship at Raymond James Stadium.

This season, Bucs’ pursuit of a repeat kicks off Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 PM ET, FOX) in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Last year, the Bucs were 6 places and, despite having Brady, were given a 15.2% chance of reaching the Super Bowl at the start of the “postseason” — fifth among all playoff teams — by ESPN Analytics . But as the defending champion who finished the regular season 13-4 with the No. 2 seed (and tied for the best overall record) in the NFC, that changed this year.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, left, is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady after Evans got a touchdown pass as the Buccaneers locked up the No. 2 seed in the win. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Right now, ESPN Analytics gives the Bucs a 52.1% chance of making it to the conference championship and a 29.6% chance of making it to the Super Bowl, second only to the Green Bay Packers, who finished 68.7% respectively. and have 37.5% in those departments.

Here’s a look at what to expect this weekend and the possibilities beyond.

Home field taste

While the top two seeded playoff teams no longer both get a first-round bye (only the #1 seeds in each conference do), beating the Carolina Panthers last week — and because the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers — the runner-up Bucs will also host their second game if they win on Sunday. If they get to the NFC Championship game and play anyone other than the Packers, they would host that game too.

The Bucs went home 7-1 this year, second only to the No. 1 seeded Packers for the NFL’s best home record. Their 129 point margin at home was the best in the league.

They went 6-3 on the road, with a points margin of just 29. At home they averaged 33.25 points per game this year, an average of 17.13. On the road, they averaged 27.22 points and allowed 24 points.

Health has been a problem

Last year, the Bucs entered the playoffs as one of the healthiest teams in the league. This year, they finished the season without wide receivers Chris Godwin (torn ACL), Antonio Brown (released) and Brown’s replacement, Cyril Grayson (hamstring injury). They were also without their top two running backs in Leonard Fournette (hamstring injury) and Ronald Jones II (ankle sprain).

In defense they were without linebackers Shaq Barrett (sprained ACL/MCL) and Jason Pierre-Paul (torn rotator cuff) and linebacker Lavonte David (sprain of foot) on the inside. They were able to get cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean back from the reserve/COVID-19 list and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Back from a foot injury to close out the season, with two games (Weeks 17 and 18) the Bucs have had all the starters in their defensive backfield together, even though the group hasn’t played a game intact.

Fournette, Barrett, Pierre-Paul and David all returned this week. Fournette looked good during the exercises that were open to the media. Barrett wore a thick brace on his right knee, raising questions about how effectively he will move with it.

Coach Bruce Arians said David will be the “best call” in terms of readiness for Sunday, and Grayson and Jones were ruled out on Friday.

Barrett had four top NFL sacks last season, while Pierre-Paul had two. Barrett’s pass rush win rate of 22.2% was the third highest of all players last season, while Pierre-Paul finished at 16.1%. David’s 26 tackles were the second most of all players last season, behind teammate Devin White. David’s absence is a major reason the Bucs have struggled with missed tackles and abandoned unusual pieces on the ground and struggled with defensive run-pass options.

“Just his calming influence as a leader out there,” Arians said of David, adding that with Barrett and Pierre-Paul, “they don’t panic.” He believes that “the defense will help tremendously.”

Life without Godwin and Brown

Aside from wide receiver Mike Evans – who held Eagles cornerback Darius Slay to two catches for 27 yards in the Week 6 game that the Bucs won 28-22 in Philadelphia – and tight end Rob Gronkowski, Brady will have to rely on Breshad Perriman Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Cameron Brate and OJ Howard perform without Godwin and Brown.

“Do you think there are many Chris and ABs? There aren’t many of them on the planet,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “You don’t ask [the replacements] to be them — you ask them to be themselves.”

He added: “Even though we’ve lost some great guys – some special, unique guys – the group’s production hasn’t really stopped.”

The Bucs managed to put down 41 points last week without Godwin and Brown, but it was against a wrecked 5-12 Panthers team.

After missing six games due to broken ribs and a punctured lung, Gronkowski has turned healthy at the right time — his 618 receiving yards since Week 11 were second only to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews for most in the league at the position. .

Gronkowski has had 252 received yards in the past two weeks. Brate had a prolific postseason last year, catching 14 passes for 175 receiving yards, with an 8-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Brady and the Bucs would do well to attack the safety of the Eagles. Pro Football Focus ranks Eagles safety Rodney McLeod 48th and Anthony Harris 54th in the league. The Eagles have listed 14 touchdowns and a 77% completion rate for tight ends this year, making them the worst-ranking NFL in both categories.

Eagles a ‘totally different’ team

When the Bucs faced Philadelphia in Week 6, Coach Nick Sirianni made no commitment to play the ball as he has now, making the Eagles the league’s top-ranked rush attack.

“We are a very different team from that game,” said Sirianni. “I think the change is obvious based on who we are now. We play a very different style offensively, which I know is rare in this league where you completely change who you are, but that’s exactly what we did. “

Reversing Miles Sanders’ lateral speed is problematic for a Bucs defense that has been having trouble keeping the lead lately. The Eagles average 6 yards per carry on perimeter runs, while the Bucs give up 4.6 yards per carry in that division.

The Eagles announced on Friday that Sanders will play despite undergoing hand surgery less than three weeks ago, but the Eagles have also received production from backups Jordan Howard and Boston Scott.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has also developed into a pocket passer after an ankle injury that limited his mobility.

“You keep seeing Jalen get a little bit better every day because it means so much to him,” Sirianni said. “We have always known from Jalen that he is very dangerous with his feet and the things he can do to prolong plays and create plays. But what you’ve seen in the past three weeks… when he was a pocket passer, he had over 100 quarterback ratings in all three games and we won all three games. That’s huge for his development.”

“He’s got a great presence in his pocket,” said Bucs Defense Coordinator Todd Bowles. “He can run as a halfback, but he can also throw the ball really well. … You can see the maturity, you can see the control of the offense, and I think he did a great job.”

Looking forward

If the Bucs beat the Eagles, the only teams would be Tampa Bay guaranteed not in the next round, the packers with the highest seed placed and No. 6 seed are 49ers. The Bucs would eventually host the highest remaining seed and the Packers the lowest.

The Bucs defeated the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (who play the 49ers) in Week 1 and lost to the No. 4 Rams (who play the No. 5 Arizona Cardinals) in Week 3. Brady and the Bucs are 0-2 against the coach Sean McVay and the Rams go back to last year.

The Rams can be the biggest problem for the division round opponents as they don’t rely on a run game to fuel their attack. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is virtually unstoppable.

The Rams were 7-2 on the road this season, but their secondary is busted. Safety Jordan Fuller is out for the playoffs and Safety Taylor Rapp is on concussion protocol – which is why they pulled Safety Eric Weddle out of retirement this week.

The Cowboys have played as the league’s best team at times, but they’ve also been inconsistent. Quarterback Dak Prescott had eight games in which he threw two touchdowns or less. Unlike the Rams, they rely more on the ground game, and Ezekiel Elliott is beaten up.

The Cowboys didn’t even really try to play the ball against Tampa Bay’s No. 3 ranked rushing defense in Week 1, although the Bucs now look more vulnerable in that area.

The Cardinals started the year 7-0, but went on to go 4-6. Let cool was a bit of an issue for coach Kliff Kingsbury’s former teams in college and the NFL.

Kingsbury’s game and clock management have also been questioned, most notably some of his decisions in the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams in Week 14. Still, Kyler Murray is one of the NFL’s most dangerous quarterbacks with his legs, and the Bucs have problems with mobile QBs this season. They handed over 109 rushing yards to Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.