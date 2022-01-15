Cricket Brotherhood Responds to Virat Kohli’s Resignation as India’s Test Captain

Virat Kohli dropped a bombshell on Saturday and announced on social media that he is stepping down as captain of the Indian test cricket team. His statement sent shockwaves around the world. Many took to Twitter to greet the 33-year-old, including some of the most famous names in the world of cricket. With 40 wins in 68 Tests, Kohli ends his tenure as India’s most successful Test Captain. West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards praised the striker lavishly, saying that his “name there will be one of the best leaders in the world of cricket”.

“Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and your name will surely be one of the best leaders in the world of cricket,” the West Indian tweeted greatness .

Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and your name will surely be one of the best leaders in the world of cricket https://t.co/DieCKL4bhE Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 15, 2022

Former India coach Ravi Shastri was also effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli as captain.

“Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India’s most aggressive and successful. A sad day for me personally as this is the Team Flag of India we built together – @ imVkohli,” he wrote on Twitter.

Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as a captain. Definitely India’s most aggressive and successful. A sad day for me personally as this is the team we have built together – @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lQC3LvekOf Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 15, 2022

The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and many others also took to Twitter to greet Kohli’s captaincy.

many congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as a test captain of India. Statistics don’t lie and he was not only the most successful Indian test captain, but also one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to seeing you dominate with the bat Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

It has been a remarkable journey, King Kohli @imVkohli! Few have been able to achieve what you have. Gave it all and played like a true champion every time. May you grow from strength to strength! further and up Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 15, 2022

It is always an honor to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotionally difficult moment. A well traveled journey #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022

When Virat took over as Test captain, winning an overseas test in India was an achievement, now when India loses an overseas test series it’s a shock. And so far he has taken Indian cricket further, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on a successful reign @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Though I’m scared too @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket and India. Easily one of the most aggressive and strongest players India has had. I hope he would continue to shine as a player for India. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022

Virat Kohli can be very proud of what he has achieved as captain of a test match. The numbers tell a story, but they don’t tell you about his fierce desire to play and win at test cricket. Harsha Bhogle (hobhogleharsha) January 15, 2022

When Indian Cricket Captains Talk Will Turn Up In Test Cricket @imVkohli His name will be there, not only because of the results, but also because of the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

“It has taken 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to steer the team in the right direction. I have done the work with absolute honesty and left nothing behind. Everything has to come to a stop at some point and for me as India test captain it is now There have been many ups and downs in the journey but there has never been a lack of effort or lack of faith I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I can’t be unfair to my team,” Kohli said in a statement.

Virat Kohli took over as Test Captain from MS Dhoni and turned India into an absolute force both at home and abroad. In the 68 friendlies he captained, he lost only 17 times with 11 draws.