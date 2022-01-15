Update Novak Djokovic: Tennis star back in immigration detention

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention on Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.

A federal court hearing is scheduled for Sunday, a day before the number one-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.

Djokovic and his lawyers had a morning meeting with immigration officials and by mid-afternoon Australian media reported that the tennis star was being held again. Television footage showed the 34-year-old Serb wearing a face mask while sitting in a vehicle near an immigration detention hotel.

He spent four nights at a hotel near central Melbourne before being released last Monday when he won a lawsuit on procedural grounds against his first visa cancellation.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday blocked the visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at an airport in Melbourne on January 5.

Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although this can be waived depending on the circumstances.

Djokovic has admitted that his travel statement was incorrect as it did not state that he had been to multiple countries in the two-week period prior to his arrival in Australia.

But that was not why Hawke decided that evicting Djokovic was in the public interest.

Djokovic’s lawyers filed documents with the court showing that Hawke had stated that the tennis star “is seen by some as a talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiments”.

Australia has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world.

But the minister said Djokovic’s presence in Australia could pose a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “counterproductive to the vaccination attempts by others in Australia.”

The Ministry of Health advised that Djokovic had a “low” risk of transmitting COVID-19 and a “very low” risk of transmitting the disease at the Australian Open.

The minister cited comments Djokovic made in April 2020 that he was “against vaccination” and would not want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine in order to participate.

Djokovic’s lawyers argued that the minister had presented no evidence that Djokovic’s presence in Australia “could promote anti-vaccination sentiment”.

Hundreds of activists held a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex where the Australian Open is held, and planned another one for Monday.

“We are at the Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He has won nine (Australian Open) titles here. Hopefully this will be number 10 – if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back,” said Harrison McLean, one of the organizers of the rally. “We are a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone’s freedom of choice.”

On Saturday, Federal Chief Justice James Allsop announced that he would hear the case with Judges David O’Callaghan and Anthony Besanko.

The decision that three judges should hear the appeal instead of a single judge increases the importance of the case from the perspective of the judiciary and means that a decision is less likely to be appealed.

Sydney-based immigration attorney Simon Jeans said he was surprised Djokovic was no longer being deported because his COVID-19 infection last month didn’t exempt him from the strict Australian rules that foreign visitors are vaccinated unless there are good medical reasons not to. to be done.

“The unanswered question is whether Djokovic posed such a threat to the good order, why would grant him a visa in November,” Jeans asked. “This is a high-risk strategy. It will be much more difficult for the minister to convince three judges that what he did was in the public interest.”

Djokovic, who has won the last three Australian Open titles, will be allowed to leave his hotel detention on Sunday to visit his lawyers’ offices for the video hearing.

He is looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.

In a social media post Wednesday, which constituted his most extensive public comments to date on the episode, Djokovic blamed his agent for ticking the wrong box on his travel document, calling it “human error and certainly not intentional.” “.

In that same post, Djokovic said he went ahead with an interview and a photo shoot with a French newspaper in Serbia, despite knowing he had tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic has attempted to use what he claims to be a positive test taken on December 16 to justify a medical exemption that would allow him to avoid the vaccination requirement on the grounds that he already had COVID-19.

In canceling Djokovic’s visa, Hawke said Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is “determined to protect Australia’s borders, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The episode has struck a chord in Australia, and particularly in the state of Victoria, where locals went through more than 260 days of lockdowns during the worst of the pandemic.

Australia is facing a huge increase in virus cases caused by the highly transmissible ommicron variant. On Friday, the country reported 130,000 new cases, including nearly 35,000 in the state of Victoria. While many infected people don’t get as sick as in previous outbreaks, the wave still puts a heavy strain on the health system and disrupts supply chains.

Djokovic’s supporters in Serbia are stunned by the visa cancellations. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić accused the Australian government of “harassing” and “abusing” Djokovic and asked whether Morrison’s government is only trying to score political points in the run-up to the upcoming election.

“Why didn’t you send him back right away or tell him it was impossible to get a visa?” Vučić asked the Australian authorities in a social media address. “Why do you harass him and why do you mistreat not just him, but his family and an entire nation that is free and proud.”

Everyone at the Australian Open must be vaccinated.

Under Grand Slam rules, if Djokovic is forced to withdraw from the tournament before the turnaround for Day 1 is known, Andrey Rublev would move to number 5 in Djokovic’s place in the bracket.

If Djokovic withdraws from the tournament after Monday’s game schedule was announced, he would be replaced in the field by what is known as a “lucky loser” – a player who loses in the qualifier but ends up in the main draw because another player before the match has started.

