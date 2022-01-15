St. Luke’s principal clarifies details about death of 16-year-old hockey player Teddy Balkind – CBS New York





NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (CBS New York) For the first time, we hear about the family of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind after his tragic death. The St. Lukes sophomore died last week in an incident on the ice at a hockey game in Connecticut. READ MORE: New Canaan High School Student Teddy Balkind Dies After Collision With Another Player During Hockey Game Contrary to previous reports, in a letter to St. Lukes’ parents, school principal Mark Davis says Teddy did not fall on the ice before being fatally injured in a junior varsity hockey game last week. Instead, Davis says of Teddy, he skated upright and low. During the normal course of the game, another player’s leg went up in the air and, through no fault of anyone or any lack of control, his skate cut Teddy. Davis adds: These guys were excellent skaters, playing a great and fair game when an unimaginable accident wreaked havoc. As Kiran Dhillon of CBS2 reports, it’s an accident that left many who loved Teddy deeply saddened. Kris Ebner-Martin runs Camp Awosting where Balkind spent several summers. Teddy was a light that went out way too soon. He was funny. He was lively, she said. You always knew when he walked into a room because the biggest smile in the room was his. Meanwhile, Davis adds in the letter that it was important for Teddy’s parents to clarify what happened to him. READ MORE: NHL and more pay tribute to Connecticut teen Teddy Balkind who died from high school injury Davis goes on to praise the coaches, players and medical staff, along with doctors at Greenwich Hospital who helped Teddy, saying they acted heroically. Meanwhile, Davis says Teddy’s parents, Leslie and Buck, see what happened as a terrible accident. Many of Teddy’s friends agree. He was so positive. He didn’t do anything without doing it with a smile on his face, friend Sam Brande said. He was always happy. Like, come what may, friend Andrew Baker said. He arouses everyone’s courage, even if everyone feels down. He would be like the sunshine. Davis ends his letter by informing the Balkind family that the two teams involved are now carrying the weight of this tragedy on their shoulders. The hope is that by clarifying what happened, some of that weight can be lifted and the healing process can begin. Following Teddy’s death, one of his friends has started a petition urging USA Hockey to demand neck protectors for players. MORE NEWS: Death of 16-year-old hockey player Teddy Balkind calls for mandatory neck protectors CBS2s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.

