Gators begin Road Tilt in Alabama on Sunday

Game Notes:Florida| January 16 | 3 p.m. ETSIDE WARMFlorida| Alabama TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Florida women’s basketball will continue to play in the Southeastern Conference on Sunday when they head to Tuscaloosa, Ala. for an afternoon game with the Crimson Tide. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Roger Hoover and Richard Hendrix on the phone, while Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis handle radio responsibilities for the Gators on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF. Sunday will be the 63rd meeting between the Gators and Crimson Tide, with Alabama holding a 33-29 series advantage. The opposition has claimed the last two encounters, most recently beating UF, 77-70, in Gainesville on February 18, 2021. Both teams first met on March 10, 1976, with Florida taking the win 64-56. The Gators are coming off their second straight thriller, beating Auburn, 68-63 in the closing minutes on Thursday. For the second time in as many attempts, Florida had to rally and overcome a small deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers. Kiara Smith led the offensive effort with 19 points in addition to three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Alberte Rimdal and Nina Rickards each added 14 points of their own. The game was won for the Gators at the charity streak as UF finished 20-of-23 from the line and a perfect 8-for-8 in the final frame. The 20-of-23 (87%) free throw performance against Auburn marked just the fourth time since the 2014-15 season that Florida has shot more than 85% on at least 20 free throws. The other games were: 25-11-14 – 30/33 (90.9%) vs. Charleston Southern; 27-11-15 – 23/26 (88.5%) vs ball status; 12/30/18 – 26/30 (86.7%) vs. Charleston Southern. Florida’s win on Sunday earned them their 12th win of the season, already matching their win tally of the 2020-21 season. It is only the second time in the last six seasons that Florida has had 12 wins in their first 17 games of the year. Smith’s defense has remained at an elite level throughout the 2021-22 season, ranking 10th nationally with a total of 46 steals per year. She also ranks 31st in the nation in steals per game, averaging 2.71 per game. Those numbers account for third and fourth place in the SEC, respectively. The graduate for the Gators, Smith is in a league of his own when it comes to rebounding. Smith finds herself one of only five active point guards to have surpassed 500 rebounds, with 545 for her career. She is joined by Haley Cavinder (Fresno State), Jennifer Coleman (Navy), Seraphine Bastin (Wichita State) and Stella Clark (Monmouth). Alabama enters Sunday’s contest with a record of 10-6 (1-4 SEC), most recently fallen on the road at Ole Miss, 86-56. Their only win at the conference came over Auburn on January 2, 2022, 56-53. – #GoGators-

