West Indies undergo Aussies in World Cup opener





January 15, 2022, 11:14 am

Match 1 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Event location: Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Toss: West Indies won and beat Result: Australia won by 6 wickets Scoreboard: https://www.windiescricket.com/matches/209876/#scorecard Captain Ackeem Auguste struck for half a century, but West Indies Rising Stars U19s struggled with the bat and went down to Australia Under-19 on Friday in their opening game of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Friday. The hosts made 169 all of them to be ejected in the 41st at Guyana National Stadium, with southpaw Auguste stroking a smooth 57 out of 67 balls. Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Clarke looked solid and came in the crease with 37 from 42 balls, while McKenny Clarke arrived late to break a swift 29 from 35 balls. In response, opener Teague Wyllie made an unbeaten 86 when the Australia Under-19 marched to their goal in the 46th over. Nivethan Radhakrishnan, the left-handed batsman and two-handed slow bowler, followed up on his previous three-wicket haul with 31, while Cooper Connolly made 23 after also taking a three-wicket haul with his left arm spin. West Indies lost early wickets and was left 12-3 in the sixth after Matthew Nandu knocked over Tom Whitney’s second ball of the morning (3-20) and got caught behind without scoring, and Teddy Bishop (5) and Shaqkere Parris (4 ) followed. With half a century into the final warm-up, Auguste extended his fine form by hitting eight fours while bringing in 95 with Rivaldo Clarke whose hit included four fours. Arriving at number 9, McKenny Clarke opened his shoulders with two fours and three sixes to rack up precious runs for his side towards the end. Fast bowler Johann Layne then produced an early strike for the hosts, allowing Corey Miller to continue without scoring in the third over, before his new ball pace partner Shiva Sankar let Isaac Higgins (9) catch the wicket in the eighth over on 21-2. Wyllie faced 129 balls and hit eight fours, adding 53 for the third wicket with Connolly and 75 for the fourth wicket with Radhakrishnan. By the time Nandu had gotten Radhakrishnan to the point of his off-spin in the 39th over, victory outside the West Indies was grasped and Willie took the Australians safely across the line. The West Indies Rising Stars U19s now travel to St Kitts, where they play their second game at Warner Park on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/west-indies-go-under-aussies-world-cup-opener/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos