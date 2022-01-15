5 breakthrough stars for Nittany Lions in 2022





Penn State Football’s roster will look very different in 2022, and if they want to compete in the Big Ten, they’ll need some guys to really take it one step further and become breakthrough stars next season. With the offseason officially here in the wake of Monday night’s national championship game, it’s time to turn our attention to the 2022 season of Penn State Football. Many fans are, and rightly so, focused on the comings and goings of the transfer portal as it seems every day is like a different big name comes in. Penn State Football has lost guys like Noah Cain, Ta’Quan Roberson, and Enzo Jennings to the portal, but has also taken on Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley. However, not only do the Nittany Lions have a ton of talent returning next season, but they will also be receiving an infusion of talent with the sixth-ranked recruiting class making their way to State College. It was a big win for Penn State Football to get Ji’Ayir Brown and PJ Mustipher safe for another season. They saw a lot of talent coming to the NFL, which is why they need some young players to step up and some players who played last season to become really household names. Let’s take a look at 5 potential breakout stars for Penn State Football: Curtis Jacobs – Linebacker Curtis Jacobs saw his first start as a starter in 2021 in the SAM position and only really came into his own after a slow start in the second half of the season. Jacobs posted a total of 52 tackles, three loss tackles, two sacks and an interception last season when he played at that linebacker position, but he will see a position in the penalty area move to the MIKE of WILL where Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith this years played. Listed at six feet and 230 pounds, Jacobs is extremely athletic but a little undersized compared to your prototypical Big Ten inside linebacker, so that will be one hurdle he will have to overcome this off-season in 2022, but his speed and athleticism will help counteract all that he lacks in size. Jacobs got his start as an insider in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas and shone with 10 tackles and a sack in the understaffed defense of Nittany Lions. He has many of Micah Parsons’ qualities in his frame and his play, not to say he will be as good as the now All-Pro NFL linebacker, but he will remember Parsons fans next season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2022/01/15/penn-state-football-breakout-stars-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos