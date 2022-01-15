Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis





Tennis legend Chris Evert revealed on Friday that her ovarian cancer has been diagnosed with stage 1C. Evert, 67, said in a statement she was “very lucky” that doctors discovered the cancer early. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM “I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I’m very lucky they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan,” she said. “Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for co-writing this very personal story with me. And thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. appear during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie Open.” In a story for ESPN Expanding on her diagnosis, Evert said the cancer was discovered after a preventive hysterectomy. The cancer was not found anywhere else in her body. “I’ve led a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me. But I’m comforted in the knowledge that chemotherapy is supposed to keep cancer from coming back,” said Evert. AUSTRALIAN OPEN FAVORITES SOUND OUT ON NOVAK DJOKOVIC SAGA: ‘All this could have been avoided’ Evert, who has won 18 Grand Slam tournaments and is an analyst for ESPN, was a former No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died of ovarian cancer in February 2020 at the age of 62. “Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Be fully aware of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said. “Don’t try to be a crusader and don’t think this will pass.” Fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King tweeted encouraging thoughts to Evert. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “You are unique and there are so many who love you,” King tweeted. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

