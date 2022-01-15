Auburn Ice Hockey Club to Play Outdoor Games in Athens





The Auburn Ice Hockey Club is preparing to take on Georgia in an outdoor game at the end of February, the club announced on Saturday. We've been teasing big news for a while now, so we won't keep you waiting any longer. Your Auburn Tigers will take on the UGA Ice Dawgs in two game outdoor series played in Athens, GA. pic.twitter.com/EansUn2DWI — Auburn Ice Hockey (@AuburnHockey) January 15, 2022 The series is set somewhere in Athens, but the exact location of the game has not been disclosed. A source associated with the team told The Plainsman it also said it would make it an annual event. The Tigers will wear specially designed jerseys for the event. These jerseys, along with an accompanying merchandise line, will be available for a limited sale. The series is inspired by the NHL's Winter Classic series, which started in 2008 as a way to show the game to a large outdoor audience. While Alabama is not a traditional hockey center, the sport has grown in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to the success of nearby Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL. Auburn Hockey is currently 6-2-2 on the season, including a 3-2 OT loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. The club underwent a coaching change. Former head coach Marcel Richard, who was with the team for eight years, was replaced by former assistant Ryan Rutz. More details about the outdoor series, as well as the special alternative jerseys, will be released soon. Until then, Auburn Hockey has several weekend series against Alabama and Florida Atlantic, including a home series against the Crimson Tide on January 22-23 at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia. Dylan Fox | Sports Writer



Dylan Fox, Junior in Civil Site Design Engineering, joined The Plainsman in Spring 2020 as a sportswriter. From Geneva, IL. @DylanBFox [email protected]

https://www.theplainsman.com/article/2022/01/auburn-ice-hockey-club-to-play-outdoor-contests-in-athens

