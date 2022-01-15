Table tennis tournament tunes teens tenacity





Players had gathered all around, but all was quiet while the final games were played, except for the bangs of the ping pong ball and rackets. All the other athletes watching were respectfully silent, but when the games were over there would be a burst of cheer for whoever won, said Jonah Amitnaaq Secondary School teacher Isaiah Lansdowne, who coaches table tennis and helped organize a weekend tournament for students in Baker Lake just before Christmas. Tension was quite high during the matches. Seventeen players competed in four categories between youth and junior age groups. Each category had three cash prizes for the top players and everyone who attended both days of the tournament received a gift certificate. A preliminary round on Saturday led to finals on Sunday, where top players were put in the spotlight. Instead of having players play at multiple tables at the same time we had one table in the middle where we had each of the finals and everyone was looking on the outside which was pretty neat especially for the younger players who had the older ones looking at them watched, Lansdowne said. Orlando Kalluk won the junior boys category, while Laura Pupik-Highson took first place in the junior girls. Tegan Tunnuq came out on top for the youth boys, with Jayna Kingunkotok winning the girls youth division. They are incredible, Lansdowne said of the players and their skill level. They will wail it really loud, with some heavy topspin to get the ball down to hit the table instead of going out, and then you think the points are over and the other player goes on the defensive, gets it back and they just go everywhere. His players train at school twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays. Some have competed in other communities, and it’s definitely serious business, Lansdowne said. Hand-eye coordination is usually a natural gift, but players can still work on it, the teacher added. Exercises are more about keeping athletes on their toes and learning the quick moves needed to keep rallies going. The uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 means Lansdowne isn’t sure if there will be a tournament trip for the students this year, but either way, he’s planning another tournament at the school in March. He hoped that next school year they would be able to travel more and compete with other communities, he said. Anyway, come back to it and plug it in and see where the next tournament was. From the preliminary round on Saturday alone to the final on Sunday, he saw significant improvement in some players, especially the youth. It was great to see excellent sportsmanship, Lansdowne added. We had no disagreements or problems. The children were all respectful to each other. We just have to enjoy it and they can enjoy it. It was a great experience.

