Virat Kohli resigns as India cricket test captain





By Jeevan Ravindran, CNN Indian cricketer Virat Kohlic has announced that he will step down as the Test captain, after a series defeat to South Africa. In a rack posted to social media on Saturday, the batter said his seven-year tenure has seen “hard work, toil and relentless perseverance to move the team in the right direction.” “I did the job with absolute honesty and left nothing behind,” Kohli said. “Everything has to come to a halt at some point and for me as Test Captain of India it is now.” The 33-year-old – who first replaced then-test captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2014 and later began his official tenure as test captain in Bangladesh in June 2015 – led India in a total of 68 test match series, with 40 wins and 17 losses. On Friday, the Indian cricket team suffered a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in Cape Town, with Kohli acknowledge on social media that it was “hard to take”. “I’ve always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do,” Kohli said. “I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be unfair to my team.” Kohli, regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, previously captained India in both Twenty20 (T20) and One-Day International (ODI) matches. In November 2021 he has stepped down as T20 captain, saying he had a “huge workload” and needed to be “completely ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket.” The following month, he was then removed as India’s ODI captain by the team’s selection committee and replaced by Rohit Sharma, who also took on India’s T20 captaincy. During his time as captain, Kohli was praised for: take paternity leave halfway through a Test series to attend the birth of his first child with his actress wife Anushka Sharma, and for defensive bowler Mohammed Shami of Islamophobic trolls. Kohli will continue to play as batsman for India, with a series of ODI games against South Africa next week. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://krdo.com/news/2022/01/15/virat-kohli-steps-down-as-indias-cricket-test-captain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos