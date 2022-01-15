Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster Tracker for 2022; Transfer Portal
As the 2021 college football season draws to a close, the annual staff carousel comes to life.
In November, DB was finally pulled out. drawn Marcus Banks time in Tuscaloosa. He would later commit to switch to Mississippi state. WR Xavier Williams will be back in Tuscaloosa next fall. However, it will be like a member of a visit to the state of Utah.
At the end of the regular season, LB Jackson Bratton and OL Fast piercing were the next two Tide players to reach the transfer portal. Quick has already announced that he is on his way to Georgia Tech. Bratton has yet to decide his future, although there are rumors of UAB.
This week brought the news that several Tide players also announced their intentions to switch.
- QB Paul Tyson (completed year 3 with an RS) – questionable return
- OLB King Mwikuta (Year 3, no RS) – Announced to the State of Arkansas
- OLB Drew Sanders (Year 2, no RS) – Texas chatter
- OL Tommy Brown (Year 4 with an RS)
- AT Jahleel Billingsley (Year 3, no RS)
- WR Javon Baker (Year 2, no RS)
- LB Jaylen Moody (Year 4, no RS)
- LB Shane Lee (Year 3, no RS)
While unlikely, the possibility of one of these players returning to Alabama still exists, as we saw with Mwikuta last year.
On Thursday, LB Jaylen Moody joined the exodus, but he has a different set of circumstances. On November 20, the Crimson Tide honored several players on Senior Day before they played Arkansas. Below is the full list of honorees with comments from a previous posting.
Christopher Allen – (Fifth year, three full seasons plus two years injured) A linebacker starter expected to have a big year. Suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener against Miami. If he’s healthy, he can contribute somewhere.
Josh Jobe – (Fourth year, all full seasons) Became a full-time cornerback starter in 2020. Had some trouble on the field this season and was replaced by freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry on Saturday.
Phidarian Mathis – (Fifth year, four seasons plus a red shirt) Became a full-time line of defense in 2020. Has little to gain by coming back, would the NFL Draft.
Jaylen Moody – (Fourth year, all season) A linebacker favorite who never had much of a chance to start. Can still make a valuable contribution next year or be a starter for Alabama or any other team.
Chris Owens – (Sixth year) Ineligible.
Kendall Randolph – (Fifth year, four seasons plus a red shirt) A part-time starter as a blocking tight end/fifth tackle.
LaBryan Ray – (Fifth year, four seasons plus a red shirt) Hampered by injuries throughout his career. Former 5-star is a starter in the line of defense when healthy, but won’t be drafted very high if at all.
Brian Robinson – (Fifth year, all full seasons) Ineligible.
Major Tennison – (Fifth year, four seasons plus a red shirt) Forgotten tight end who has seen very little playing time this season.
Daniel Wright – (Fifth year, four seasons plus a red shirt) Became a secondary starter in 2020 but lost his job towards the end of the season. Filled in this season and played extensively in all four seasons.
One would assume that the admissions of these players in the Senior Day festivities were pretty good indicators that none of them would be returning to Tuscaloosa for Super-Senior seasons, although they could land elsewhere. Jobe and Mathis have already announced for the NFL Draft. The current Super-Seniors, Robinson and Owens, are now absolutely ineligible for college.
ANNOUNCES FOR THE NFL DRAFT
The following Tide players have announced their intention to compete in the NFL Draft:
- OT Evan Neal
- WR Jameson Williams
- WR John Metchie
- CB Josh Jobe
- WR Slade Bolden – has obtained a master’s degree.
- DL Phidarian Mathis
- CB Jalyn Armor-Davis
RETURN ANNOUNCEMENTS
- MLB Henry too
- DL DJ Dale
- DB DeMarcco Hellams
- s Jordan Battle
- DL Byron Young
- AND Emil Ekiyor
- AT Cameron Latu
BE ANNOUNCED
A few other Alabama players who are still eligible have not yet made a formal announcement.
-
CB Jalyn Armor-Davis
- LB Christian Harris
- Can one or more participants of the Senior Day return?
NEXT MAN UP
Normally the front page of RBR would be full of recruiting stories at this time of year, but there are none. It looks like Saban is done recruiting high school students for the class of 2022 — though there could be a few surprises.
Alabama has 13 early entrants, including future superstars EDGE Jeremiah Alexander and QB Ty Simpson.
In addition to the nations #2 recruiting class, the Crimson Tide has already rescued all-purpose dynamic backups Jahmyr Gibbs of Georgia Tech and former All-Freshman defensive back Eli Ricks by LSU. Both transfers are registered with the Capstone and work with the team. Tide fans could see Nick Saban diving further into the transfer pool in the coming weeks and months.
COACHING CHANGES
Only cornerbacks coach so far Jay Valai has left Tide’s technical staff. New Sooners head coach Brent Venables stated that Valai will serve as Oklahoma’s co-defensive/pass defense coordinator and coach both cornerbacks and nickel backs.
Valai was the main recruiter on 4-star RB Jamarion Miller and a secondary at 4-star DB Earl Little. However, he also hit some high-profile prospects, including 5-star WR evan stewart and 5-star DB Denver Harris both of whom signed with Texas A&M. 2021 was Wallis’ only season on the Tide staff.
There are rumors that Bama WR coach Holmon Wiggins was provoked by Notre Dame. As a result, he received a raise to remain in Alabama.
Crimson Tide OC Bill OBrien has been associated with some of the openings in the NFL, most notably Jacksonville. He is said to have had an interview with the Jags on Wednesday, but it has been eerily quiet since then.
