



FORT WORTH, Texas The fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team is set for its first road race of the double slate of 2022, as it travels to The Lone Star State to meet the fifth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Tennessee men’s tennis team is set for its first road race of the double slate of 2022, as it travels to The Lone Star State to meet the fifth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Tennessee (2-0) visits the state of Texas for the first time since March 2019, facing a TCU (2-0) squad that opens the year with nine consecutive home games. Live stats for Sunday’s game, which will be played indoors at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center, can be foundhere.There will be no live streaming of the match. LAST TIME OFF In a season-opening home doubleheader against ETSU Wednesday, Tennessee recorded 7-0 and 4-0 victories over the Buccaneers. freshman Conor Gannon took both match points for the Vols, as the wins gave UT a 2-0 start to the year for a tenth consecutive season. SCOUTING TCU Sunday’s game is the eighth ever meeting between the Vols and Horned Frogs, with UT leading the series with a record of 6-1. The teams’ first meeting came in 1983, a 5-4 Vols victory. The two squads met last season in Champaign, Illinois, for the 2021 ITA Indoor National Championships. The Vols won that game, 4-3, as a VFL and then as a graduate student Luca Wiedenmann became the 10e-ever Full to get 100 career wins, before Giles Hussey earns match point for the Big Orange. TCU opened the 2022 season on Wednesday with a 6-1 win over the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). The Frogs defeated Florida 4-3 on Friday night. The Horned Frogs closed the 2021 double season with an overall record of 19-8, including a 7-1 at home. Sunday is the second consecutive meeting between the two programs in which each is in the top 10. Last season’s game featured the number 10 Vols, while TCU was in third place. A win for the Vols would be their first top-five win since they toppled Florida in the 2021 SEC Tournament Championship game. DOUBLE DUBS The nation’s sixth-ranked doubles pair Shunsuke Mitsui and Emile Hudd improved to 13-1 as a doubles pair Wednesday. With a couple of wins together against ETSU, Hudd is now 15-2 in doubles, while Mitsui improves to 18-2 this season. PAT REACH 60 With a 6-4 double win over ETSU’s Hugo Lobo/Dimitri Badra alongside Adam Walton in the second game on Wednesday, Pat Harper , senior, earned the 60edoubles his career win in Tennessee. MILESTONES IN SIGHT FOR AUSSI In October, Walton took his 100th singles win, becoming the 11th Vol ever to reach the milestone of a century in singles wins. With the 6-4 win over ETSU’s Lobo/Badra Wednesday, with Harper, Walton is just 16 double wins from 100, making him the sixth Vol in program history to rack up 100 career doubles and singles wins. FORT WORTH FACTS 60 percent of US paper money is printed at the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth. Fort Worth is home to the oldest stock show and rodeo in the country, the Southwestern Exposition and Livestock Show. The Fort Worth herd is the world’s only twice-daily cattle, held every day at 11:30 AM and 4:00 PM in the Fort Worth Stockyards. NEXT ONE The Vols have a week off before returning to action with a second home doubleheader of the season, taking on tenth-ranked Wake Forest and the Golden Eagles of Tennessee on Sunday, January 23 at 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM ET. Tech.

