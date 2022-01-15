Five sports to pick up for 2022





By: Vanshita Sethi, SFU Student With the beginning of a new year comes a new one variant to spoil our plans and resolutions. New year new me It’s getting harder and harder to keep going as we get stuck in a pandemic. If we’ve learned anything over the past two years, though, it’s finding ways to adapt and thrive in the toughest of calamities. One of the worst affected areas is health and fitness of individuals around the world. Here are our picks of sports to keep your body (and mind) in top shape this year. Chess it out! if Beth Harmon taught us all from Queens Gambit that chess is a mind game and everyone should taste it. While sport is primarily associated with a game of strength, at its core any game boils down to a focused, calm, collected and calculating mind. The game only requires a chess board and two players, unless you want to make a swing to play both sides of the board. This year, put your mind to the test and embody the brutality of Beth Harmon while you’re at it. Pick up a paddle SFU houses many table tennis tables in the AQ, both inside and outside, to encourage students to pick up the paddle and serve to friends. Also known as whiff-waff and ping pong, you don’t need to be a professional to play the game. Similar to chess, two players are involved in a rally by hitting the ball back and forth on the table after one bounce until one player does not. Not only does the game improve hand-eye coordination, but it also improves reflexes. The next time you see an empty table in college, don’t miss the chance for a ping pong match. Try Hula-Hooping This activity is likely associated with preschool children and has: comparable health benefits for aerobic activities such as dancing. Hula hooping only requires a hoop around your waist and is a one person activity. It helps strengthen core muscles, increases flexibility and burns calories. It may not be the conventional choice of sport, but this year should be all about trying different, unique and fun things. Let’s go back to childhood with hula hoops. Indoor Basketball While gyms and recreation areas remain closed, the city of Burnaby has a lot of available basketball Courts. Although it is a competitive game that involves many players, it can also be played individually. Again, you don’t need any skill, but the goal remains to improve the fitness for yourself. You could even install a hoop in your garage. There are many games that you can play alone, such as Around the world. Simply move to different positions around the net with each recessed shot. The catch if you miss a shot more than once, you’ll have to start over from your original position. Learn a new game: Carrom carrom is a game of Indian origin with a carrom board and up to four players. The board game consists of approx 19 round pieces in three different colors. The aim of the game is to Queen piece that contains the highest points, along with all other pieces of your chosen color. Like most board games, it requires focus and precision and helps exercise your mind. The strike and pocket game bears a striking resemblance to billiards and can be played by people of any age. It has made its appearance in the Commonwealth Games too. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://the-peak.ca/2022/01/five-sports-to-pick-up-for-2022/

