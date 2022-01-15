Former Kentucky men’s basketball coach Joe B. Hall dies aged 93

Lexington, Ky. Joe B. Hall, who faced the unenviable task of following the most winning coach in Kentucky men’s basketball history and forging his own legacy with a national championship and three Final Four appearances, died Saturday morning. He was 93 years old.

“Coach Joe B. Hall, my friend, my mentor and an icon in our state and in our profession, took over a program and continued the winning tradition and legacy of Kentucky basketball excellence,” said the current British basketball head coach. John Calipari. . “He made it what it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching.

“Coach Hall always met me with a smile, including two days ago when I went to see him and held his hand. He understood everything that was being said, and as I prayed for him, he squeezed my hand. Coach Hall is loved by Everyone. What makes me happy on this extremely gloomy day is that before he left this earth, he knew how much we all appreciated and loved him. I would like to ask everyone to remember him and his family in your prayers.”

Following in the footsteps of a Kentucky giant, the Baron of the Bluegrass, Adolph Rupp Hall rose to the challenge by continuing the tradition of winning with rock-solid defenses, great recruiting and development, and a passion for his players who characterized a decade. plus from some of the greatest players in school history.

Hall’s crowning coaching achievement was the 1978 National Championship, the school’s fifth title but its first in 20 seasons. He also led the Wildcats to the Final Fours in 1975 and 1984.

“Some people are bigger than life. Others make life bigger and better for all of us. In a life that saw the biggest wins on the biggest stages, Joe B. Hall did both,” Dr. Eli Capilouto, president of the University of Kentucky said. “He helped coach some of the greatest figures in college sports, won championships and helped expand and grow the greatest tradition in college basketball. That’s the Joe B. Hall we all admired.

“The Joe B. Hall I got to know was gentle and kind, unfailingly gracious and magnanimous. He told warm and funny stories, always made time for everyone and treated all of them, regardless of their position or way of life, with respect and dignity. We have a lost a great basketball from Kentucky more importantly we lost a great man who lived a great great and loving life we ​​are deeply saddened today by his passing but much better for his livelihood and what he has given us all like Kentuckians.”

As Kentucky’s head coach from the 1972-73 through 1984-85 season, he compiled a record of 297-100 (74.8%). Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players who have won All-America honors 11 times.

Hall’s squads recorded a record 172–62 (73.5%) against SEC competition during the regular season, winning eight regular season titles in 13 seasons and one league tournament championship in seven attempts.

While coach Rupp witnessed 44 of his players drafted by the NBA, Hall saw 24 players drafted during his 13-year tenure, six in the first round.

“Coach Hall is an iconic figure in our state and has been our greatest link to the history and tradition of Kentucky basketball,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK athletics director. “The impact he has made on our program, the university and the Commonwealth cannot be overstated. As a resident of Cynthiana, he lived the dream of being a Wildcat as a player, assistant coach and head coach as he led us to many of the greatest moments, he understood what it meant to the Commonwealth that he loved college, basketball in Kentucky, and the people of Kentucky.

“After retiring as a coach, Coach Hall stayed close to the program, continued to live here and gave so much to our community. Representing this place was extremely important to him. He supported everyone in the Kentucky coaching chair and had a special connection with Coach Calipari, whom he embraced from day one and I know he will dearly miss Coach Hall’s insight and wisdom, our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone who knew him in the Big Blue Nation. “

Growing up just 30 minutes north of the University of Kentucky in Cynthiana, Kentucky, Hall began his association with the UK as a student athlete during the “Fabulous Five” era. He played one year of junior varsity and one year of varsity basketball before transferring to the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where he completed his eligibility and set a single-game scoring record. After his college career, Hall toured Europe with the Harlem Globetrotters in 1951, but later returned to the UK and completed his degree requirements.

His coaching career began in 1956 at Shepherdsville (Ky.) High School. He went on to attend Regis College in Denver, where he spent five years (57-50 record) and Central Missouri State one season (19-6 mark) before returning. to the UK as an assistant to Rupp on July 1, 1965. As an assistant, he led the landing of future All-Americans Dan Issel, Mike Pratt and Kevin Grevey.

Hall was instrumental in integrating black student athletes into the Kentucky men’s basketball program, first as an assistant coach under Rupp and then recruiting Reggie Warford as the program’s second black recruit in his first freshman class. Four of his seven All-Americans were black and eight of the 13 players on his last team were black. He also hired Leonard Hamilton, the program’s first black assistant coach, and his team for the 1978 national championship was led by Jack “Goose” Givens and James Lee.

For all of Rupp’s success, the program had gone 20 seasons without a national title when Hall made the decisive run of his career to the pinnacle of college basketball. In the opening NCAA tournament game of that run, Hall bravely benched three starters while his team trailed at halftime. The reserves inspired a comeback and the UK pulled out. In the national title game, Kentucky defeated Duke 94-88 led by Givens on 41 points, still the most points scored by a Wildcat in an NCAA Tournament game.

“I was honored to have the opportunity to play for Coach Hall, but the honor really grew as we got older and I got to know him as a friend rather than just a coach,” Givens said. “I wish I could tell you all the things I learned from him, not just about basketball, but about life and being a man. The friendship we had for the last 10 years of his life were some of the best days I’ve ever had with him. I’m going to miss him, but I hope and pray that my life is as long and as full as his life was.”

As successful as Hall was as a head coach, assistant and player at Kentucky, he was revered in the latter stages of his life for his unwavering love for the UK. Long after his coaching days, Hall remained a fixture in training and competition.

After Calipari was hired, Hall famously calmed Calipari after his first training session when it became clear to the new British head coach that he had done his job for him with a roster rebuild.

“The first practice I went to was 22 guys,” said Calipari. “I thought I had a soccer team. I’m like, who are all these guys? There were 22 of them. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Wait a minute.’ He sits there watching me do it I was trying to figure out who is who I knew Patrick (Patterson) and some guys but when it was done I went into the room with my hands like this [motions to covering up his face]. ‘Oh my god, what have I done? What have I done?’ And he walks in and puts his hand on my back, and he says, ‘Don’t worry. You’re going to be great here. You’re looking. Don’t worry about one day.’ And that was the first thing he said to me. I’m just telling you, I’ve been doing this for a long time. It is very unusual for the last coach to want the next to win. There’s only going to be a few of us like that.”

When Hall became a mentor to Calipari, Calipari returned the favor by ensuring that Hall was embraced by the program. Hall had an open invitation to practice, and he took up the offer by regularly attending several workouts a week. He also had season tickets in the midcourt, just a few rows up, was the “Y” several times in British games and never missed an opportunity to let Calipari know to try his vaunted 1-3-1 zone defence. He remained a key figure in the Lexington and Cynthiana communities well into his life.

“Coach Hall will be forever remembered for his success in keeping the Kentucky men’s basketball tradition alive after Adolph Rupp,” said former player and UK Athletics Hall of Famer Kyle Macy. “Few coaches have been able to follow a legend with the success Coach Hall did. His love and respect for the homegrown Kentucky program constantly motivated him to achieve that success. On a personal level, not only do I have my former coach lost, but someone I considered a good friend. He will be missed.”

The revival of the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry took place under Coach Hall. Although the Wildcats lost to Louisville in the 1983 Mideast Regional Finals, dubbed the “Dream Game,” Hall’s team defeated the Cardinals twice the following season, including in the 1984 NCAA tournament. Since then, the series has appeared in every season. played.

Once a rival to former Louisville head coach Denny Crum, the two would team up for a five days a week radio show for over a decade lasting until 2014.

Hall was a winner on the field, but his players remember him best for his influence on the community and his love of the state in the latter stages of his life.

The tradition of Midnight Madness began under Hall, when fans first glimpsed the team’s first practice session in October. Since then it has evolved into Big Blue Madness, a party in a packed Rupp Arena to mark the start of the men’s and women’s basketball season.

Hall played a key role in the creation of the original Wildcat Lodge, the dormitory for the men’s basketball team, just a few hundred yards away from the Wildcats’ practice facility at Memorial Coliseum. It was named after him. The new dorm, the Wildcat Coal Lodge, has a bronze statue of Hall in the front.

Hall was preceded by his wife of 55, Katharine, who died in 2007. He leaves behind three children, daughters Judy Derrickson and Kathy Summers, and son, Steven Hall, and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will follow.