New Indian Cricket Team Captain: Who Will Replace Virat Kohli as India’s New Test Captain?





New Indian Cricket Team Captain in Test Matches: India will now be required to appoint a new Test captain on a permanent basis. Indian batsman Virat Kohli stepping down as captain of Test cricket has caused shockwaves not only in Indian cricket but also in the global cricket club. Kohli, 33, took to social media platform Twitter to make the announcement that he was stepping down from the test leadership role. Kohli, who voluntarily stepped down as captain of the T20I before the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, was subsequently also forced to leave the leadership role in ODIs. The development means Kohli will play as a specialist batter after leading India in a whopping 68 Tests, 95 ODI’s and 50 T20Is. A captaincy of 213 matches in various formats over nearly eight and a half years has led India through their most successful captaincy. India will complete their Test series in England later this year with a different captain, head coach, support staff and possibly a fairly new look XI Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 15, 2022 Kohli is eighth on the list of most international competitions in all formats as captain behind the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (332), Ricky Ponting (324), Stephen Fleming (303), Graeme Smith (286), Allan Border (271), Arjuna Ranatunga (249) and Mohammad Azharuddin (221). New Indian Cricket Team Captain It had been just over a month since BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced Rohit Sharma as India’s new ODI captain. Little did they know that they would have to announce a new Test captain the following month. Sharma, who was also named Kohli’s deputy in place of Ajinkya Rahane in Test cricket, missed the recently concluded Test series in South Africa due to a hamstring injury. As a result, the new white-ball vice-captain Lokesh Rahul was named the vice-captain for South Africa’s Test series. With Kohli missing the second Test match in Johannesburg due to a back spasm, Rahul was promoted as India’s 34th Test captain. Rahul, who will also lead India next week in a three-match ODI series in South Africa, is undoubtedly leading the way when it comes to candidates for Kohli’s replacement as Test captain. Technically, Sharma is higher in the pecking order than Rahul, especially after he was named the official vice-captain of the test team when the squad was announced for the South Africa tour. That said, a primary concern regarding Sharma leading India in various formats is his fitness. As I have developed an undesirable habit of getting injured regularly in recent years, handing over Indian team rule in all formats to Sharma carries risks in the form of further changes. While BCCI has not yet announced a new captain of the Indian cricket team in Test matches, what follows is a fascinating period for many people involved in Indian cricket.

