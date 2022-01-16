Mario Williams USC pick means no Caleb Williams for Auburn football





Auburn football fans have been holding out hope that QB Caleb Williams would be a Tiger since the unsatisfactory finish to the 2021 season for both the AU and OU. Lincoln Riley’s departure from the Oklahoma Sooners program to become the new leading voice on the sidelines of USC set off a chain reaction of transfers from Norman. WR Mario Williams’ decision has long been seen as a harbinger of what the 5-star QB would decide to do. So, with Mario Williams’ choise from the USC Trojans to join the man who recruited him, there is now also a strong pull to Los Angeles for Caleb Williams. Mario Williams’ USC pick probably doesn’t mean Caleb Williams for Auburn football Oh yeah. There was a time when Caleb Williams to the Plains seemed plausible, but it was a rather unlikely reason why many felt that way. But honestly, Zach Calzada’s dedication to the Tigers was probably when the hype train from Williams to Auburn should have reached the station. The Texas A&M transfer lost the backup label in 2021 and took its best regular season win at the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kyle Field. While his presence isn’t nearly as exciting as Williams’s, he could still be the perfect fit for Bryan Harsin’s attack. His poise in the bag and reluctance to make risky throws should stabilize for an erratic attack last year under both Bo Nix at times and TJ Finley. Calzada’s presence doesn’t automatically stop the coaching staff from chasing another passerby into the transfer portal – it certainly did nothing to slow down Caleb Williams’ rumors – but it should allow Tiger fans to breathe and worry about the thinned OL and WR Depth which has taken a hit since the end of the 2021 season.

