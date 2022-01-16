Chris Evert confirms she is battling ovarian cancer as tennis legend shares a brave battle





Chris Evert revealed she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The tennis legend shared the news in an ESPN article earlier today and is currently undergoing chemotherapy Load video Video not available The video will play automatically soon 8 Cancel Play now Djokovic admits to attend journalist interview while Covid is positive

Tennis icon Chris Evert revealed she is battling ovarian cancer. An ESPN article written by Evert and journalist and friend Chris McKendry details the 67-year-old’s thoughts and feelings after a malignant tumor was found last month during a preventive hysterectomy. McKendry quoted the text the sports legend sent her with the terrible news, which read: The pathology report came back today and revealed that I have a malignant tumor in my fallopian tube; next week even more surgery than chemo … f— me I read the text five times before it hit me.” Evert lost her younger sister, former professional tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, to the same disease in 2020.













Image: Reuters)

Unfortunately, her cancer had spread when it was discovered, as she had shown no symptoms, but when Evert sent her blood for testing and had a hysterectomy in early December, the cancer was found. “I just couldn’t believe it. I’d been working out, doing CrossFit, playing tennis. I didn’t feel anything else,” the 18-time Grand Slam champion suspected. Her surgeon, Dr. Joel Cardenas, shed some light on the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer. “70-80% of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at stage 3 or 4,” he explained. “In about three months she would be stage 3 or 4. If nothing is done, it will reach the abdomen.” The American is currently undergoing six weeks of chemotherapy and remains optimistic about her recovery. She confirmed that she will appear sporadically on ESPN during the Australian Open via a video link to discuss the matches. She took to Twitter and wrote: I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I am very lucky that they noticed it early and I expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and co-writing this personal story with me. And thank you to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan.













Image: Getty)

You will sometimes see me appearing from home during ESPN’s coverage of the Aussie Open. Many players past and present have sent Evert get well wishes, including fellow legend Billie Jean King. She sent you so much love and healing thoughts, @ChrissieEvert., she wrote, while Spaniard Paula Badosa, 24, who won the Sydney International event earlier today, wrote: Wishing you a speedy recovery Chris. Watch out, big hug. The Australian Open kicks off tomorrow night at Melbourne Park. read more read more

