Women’s Hockey defeated by #1 in Middlebury, 4-1





Next game: Cortland 18-1-2022 | 7:00 pm January 18 (Tue) / 7:00 PM Cortland History MIDDLEBURY, VT- Women’s hockey drops its second game in two days against the nation’s number one nationally ranked team, 4-1. Middlebury got off to a hot start, scoring three unanswered goals in the 1st period, before the Cardinals could score in the 2nd. The Cardinals have had a tough schedule in recent weeks, which has led to three consecutive losses to No. 10 Colby, and twice this weekend to No. 1 Middlebury. Wesleyan drops to 6-3 (2-3 NESCAC), while #1 Middlebury continues their undefeated start to the year (11-0, 6-0 NESCAC). HIGHLIGHTS: Middlebury jumped the Cardinals early, as the Panthers won the face-off and flew down the left, sending a centering pass across the crease that found Jenna Letterie for the one-timer that gave them an 11-second lead. After a few more shots from the Panthers, they struck again after four minutes. Raia Schluter slit a wrist shot Rei Halloran 23 give them a two-goal lead

23 give them a two-goal lead After a turnover in the neutral zone, Cat Appleyard took a centering pass from Maddie Bayard to score their third goal of the first period. Wesleyan put in the last 12 minutes of the 1 . some pressure on the Panthers defence st , produced 12 shots but couldn’t score

, produced 12 shots but couldn’t score in the 2 nd period, it was the turn of the Cardinals to score quickly. Wesleyan stole a pass in front of Middlebury’s goal, where Cali Stevens ’22 took a shot that was deflected to the right at Caroline Mezias ’25 who cleared it before the Cards’ first goal of the game

period, it was the turn of the Cardinals to score quickly. Wesleyan stole a pass in front of Middlebury’s goal, where ’22 took a shot that was deflected to the right at ’25 who cleared it before the Cards’ first goal of the game Middlebury turned up the pressure again in the 3rd to achieve the final goal. They got two power play opportunities, but their 4e and the final goal came at full blast with just over three minutes left. Kylie Quinlin scored from a rebound from Ellie Barney’s shot to finish the game at 4-1 WITHIN THE NUMBERS: NEXT ONE: Wesleyan will take on Cortland on Tuesday January 18the at 7 p.m. as the second part of a hockey double header, where the men play at 3 p.m.

