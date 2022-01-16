State-backed doping strategy imposed on Chinese athletes, new book by former doctors to release before Beijing Olympics

Former doctor of China’s national sports team Xue Yinxian revealed that China’s General Administration of Sport has been using doping extensively in Chinese athletes. The whistleblower’s new book with extensive evidence on this will be published before the Beijing Winter Olympics as a reminder to the international community that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not only violating human rights, but also the spirit of the Olympics, it said. the son of Xues.

Xue wrote 68 workday books from 1978 to 1985 when she was the chief of medical supervision at the Training Bureau of China’s General Administration of Sport. In 2017, Xue fled China with her diaries and now lives in Germany with her son Yang Weidong.

Former doctor of the Chinese national team Xue Yinxian in Germany in 2017. (Courtesy of Xue Yinxian)

Yang, who assisted his mother with the new book Chinas Drug, told the Chinese-language Epoch Times that in addition to the doping cases identified, the table tennis team, the women’s volleyball team, the gymnastics team, the badminton team, etc., as long as they are among the 11 teams covered by the This is the most important check of the General Sports Administration and the Training Bureau, everyone is requested to use performance-enhancing drugs.

The scientific training proposed by the Training Bureau of the CCP’s National Sports Commission is essentially doping training, Yang said.

On October 11, 1978, Chen Xian, then vice director of the General Administration of Sport, presided over a meeting of the administration’s medical department, which Xue attended as a doctor for the basketball team. At the meeting, Chen said that performance-enhancing drugs were used abroad, so why aren’t we allowed to use them?

At the time, China had just emerged from the Cultural Revolution and was facing a serious shortage of materials, even food that had to be bought with rationed tickets. Therefore, the sports department regulator would think that the only way for Chinese athletes to get fit and compete in the international arena was to rely on doping drugs.

Since then, the history of Chinese athletes using banned drugs began, Yang said.

Chinese sports medals affected by doping

Team China’s Lang Ping looks on against Team Argentina in the Preliminary B Women’s Volleyball on Day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

That told Radio Free Asia on January 6 that the first application of banned doping was in the table tennis team, weightlifting team, athletics team and swimming team. In the later stages of the trial, all athletes used doping.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team won consecutive international championships after 1981. In fact, Luo Weiwei, a doctor of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, has been studying the use of doping since 1980.

In 1982, Luo published two articles on iron tablets (ferrous sulfate) for athletes in the Chinese magazine Sports Science, which named Lang Ping, the famous Chinese women’s volleyball player, as the one who took the doping.

She [Lang Ping] was only in her twenties in the eighties, so how could she afford to fight the doping system demand? said Yang.

Those athletes take 600-800 mg per day and cannot digest the iron, which will be deposited in their bodies for years before health problems develop. And some who’ve been doping had side effects like unexplained headaches, body aches and sports injuries that wouldn’t otherwise occur, Yang said.

An average daily intake of iron is about 11,518.9 mg based on different age stages and gender,data by the US National Institutes of Health shows.

In November 1987, Xue published an article in a gymnastics magazine analyzing the case of Li Donghua, who was an athlete of the Chinese gymnastics team, after a month of continuous doping. One day, he tore his Achilles tendons in both feet when he did a backflip and landed. According to Xue, this is a side effect of doping: the blood vessel walls become very fragile and the Achilles tendons rupture at the slightest external force.

Liu Xiang of China is assisted off the track after sustaining an injury in the round 1 heats of the men’s 110m hurdles on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London, England, on August 7, 2012. ( Stu Forster/Getty Images )

In 2008, Chinese athlete Liu Xiang, the world’s first Grand Slam athlete in the 110-meter hurdles, tore his Achilles tendon. Xue discovered, through the full description of Lius’ treatment, that it was the same cause as Lis’ case.

Artificial insemination for androgens, abortion after winning a medal

China’s Den Yaping in action against South Korean Kim Hyon Hui (not pictured) during the women’s team event at the World Table Tennis Championships in Manchester on April 29, 1997. (Bob Collier/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to doping athletes, Yang also recalled a case about the CCP improving athletes’ androgens through artificial insemination. In 1995, Deng Yaping, a multiple world table tennis champion, was artificially inseminated before competing in a world championship. After she became pregnant, her body’s androgen levels increased, and then she had a post-tournament abortion.

Because the revelation was too shocking, Epoch Times reporters turned to experts and athletes for professional advice.

Mr Yu, a former Chinese cyclist living in New Zealand, said pregnancy increases the amount of androgens in the body. But once the female athlete has an abortion, her body also goes down, which is actually a very cruel way to tap into the potential of the human body.

Yu said he wasn’t surprised to hear that, having heard of similar brutal methods, such as the blood exchange method often used in cycling and similar endurance competitions.

dr. Yang Si, a doctor at the University of Tokyo, told The Epoch Times that he had never heard of this method, but it is possible that after a woman is pregnant, many compounds are produced in the blood, and these substances can mask the ingredients of those stimulants.

dr. Yang further explained that because stimulants are also organic compounds, if the compound produced after pregnancy is close to the stimulant ingested, it may mask the performance-enhancing drug. The testers would think it’s caused by pregnancy, which is what medical science calls a “false positive” and it’s very common.

If there are specialized biologists to study what substances women produce after pregnancy, it’s also possible to choose the same kind of stimulants for athletes to take, said Dr. Yang.

Xus family suffers persecution from the CCPs for decades

Xue Yinxian competed with the Chinese national team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. (Courtesy of Xue Yinxian)

Xue, 84, was part of the first generation of sports medicine experts after the CCP established its regimen and served as a physician for the national team in the 1980s. Since the late 1970s, when the Communist Party launched its state-sponsored doping craze, Xue has been a rare public opponent of the system. On the eve of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Xue refused to give stimulants to sports stars like Li Ning. As a result, Xu and her family were suppressed by the authorities for decades.

In December 2007, Yang’s father died after being attacked at his home by the General Administration of Sports, and in 2015 Yang was arrested for protesting his father’s death to the administration. In 2016, Xue became seriously ill but did not receive medical treatment. In 2017, Xue, her son and her daughter-in-law escaped from China and arrived in Germany, choosing to go into exile.

In the interview, Yang told Radio Free Asia that his mother’s courage to criticize and resist was due to her professional ethics as a doctor.

She thought the athletes were taking stimulants that would cause physical harm to these young children 20 years later.

Epoch Times reporters were unable to reach the athletes named in the article, and several calls to the phone number listed on the website of China’s General Administration of Sports went unanswered.

Ellen Wang contributed to this article.