Thanasi Kokkinakis wins Adelaide International, first title, tennis results, results, news,

Thanasi Kokkinaki’s career resurgence has risen to new heights as the Australian claimed a first-ever ATP Tour singles title with a clutch win in his hometown of Adelaide.

The world’s number 145 surprised Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, world number 58, in a fiercely exciting match, who eventually won 6-7 (6) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

After the duo traded tie-break wins in the first two sets, Kokkinakis eventually claimed the first break of the match in the decider’s opening match.

Never looking back, he broke his opponent again to secure a long-awaited crown before bursting into tears.

I wouldn’t want to win my first title anywhere else, he told the crowd.

And while Roger Federer won’t be competing in this year’s Australian Open due to injury, he’s still watching. The Swiss champion congratulated Kokkinakis on his win via a direct message on Instagram.

First title at home big guy. I like the sound of that Thanaser. Great Keep it up, Federer wrote.

Kokkinakis shared the exchange on his Instagram story again with the message: Hes still the (goat emoji).

Kokkinakis, 25, came on the scene in 2014 and 15, rising to 69th in the world in the last year. But recurring injuries are ruining his promising rise as he reached just one final at the ATP Tour level in 2017. Since then, due to more serious injuries, he took just five tour-level victories between 2019 and the end of 2021 as his rankings slipped. to the 171st in the world.

His infernal injury includes shoulder, chest, knee, groin, elbow and abdominal injuries, as well as a severe case of glandular fever, while he also struggled with mental illness.

But in the past two weeks, he reached the semi-finals twice, first at the Adelaide International e, before doing even better at the second tournament of the Adelaide double-header. Remarkably, the injury-prone talent managed to play for five consecutive days, including winning four games in three sets in a row and fighting back three times from a set-down.

Kokkinakis saved two match points against former World No. 3 Marin Cilic to secure a place in today’s final of the Adelaide International Two in a nearly three-hour 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (10) victory.

In front of a roaring and parochial crowd, Kokkinakis defeated his opponent by landing 18 aces to 15 and never making a double foul. He did not encounter a single break point and was unperturbed with the match on the line in the tiebreak of the second set.

You’ve seen me at my lowest lows and now my highest highs, an emotional Kokkinakis told his team after taking the win in the final.

Kokkinakis has already risen from 171st in the world to 145th, a ranking that is expected to rise to 103rd when the rankings are updated on Monday. In addition to playing consistently and staying healthy, Kokkinakis’ top priority for 2022 was to return to the top 100 for the first time in nearly six years.

A win in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday would be almost certain to reach the target and would set a second round deal with Rafael Nadal.

The pair faced each other in the second round of the same tournament in the 2014 Aussies maiden campaign, with Nadal comfortably outclassing the then teenage tyro.