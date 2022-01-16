Sports
‘Only 5% of Britons think Boris Johnson is telling the truth – and 6% are his children’ – Mark Steel
Boris Johnson is in the know after all his cheating starts to catch up with him – unless he’s not Boris Johnson at all, he’s made inquiries to confirm that
When asked if he was at a party, rather than relying on his memory, or the fact that he had been seen at the party, the Prime Minister said we should wait for the results of an investigation.
You can understand this as the investigation might find that he was not there because Boris Johnson Boris Johnson is not. He could turn out to be Shirley Bassey or Peppa Pig or King Louis the Sixteenth of France.
When it was clear that he had been at the party, he muttered something like: When I said I was sure no rules had been broken, I referred to the rules of table tennis, and they were not broken at all.
When I said that I had been informed that no party had taken place, I was telling the truth because I informed myself that there had been no party, and I took my word for it. I couldn’t have known at the time that I was lying.
I had no idea there was a party in the garden and hadn’t seen the email inviting me to the party. So I went into the garden and stayed there for 25 minutes as I had no idea there was any reason to be there.
Next hell explain: I often wander in gardens, by chance there might be someone who wants me to stay 25 minutes. On Tuesday I turned up behind a bush in a garden in Scarborough, and stayed for 25 minutes, and on Sunday I appeared in a rock garden in Sunderland.
And he never wondered why his wife was there, at a government work meeting, when she doesn’t work for the government. I assume he assumed Shen was becoming Secretary of State and forgot to tell him.
He may have used this explanation in the past when he was caught having affairs. Hes said: I had no idea we were having sex, I had the impression it was a workplace meeting.
The grunt you heard was simply my approval of the accounts for the year ending April 30.
This has always been his problem, he continues to misunderstand what kind of event he is on.
The reason he kept dozing off during the Brexit negotiations is because he thought he was at a snooker tournament.
When he shook hands with patients infected with Covid, he thought he was the queen after the Royal Variety Performance.
Go to the toilet in the House of Commons this week, and insist he’s never done a number two in his life, then an SNP MP will say, Prime Minister, please open a window, your dump stinks.
Then say: It would be unfair to talk about the scent until Sue Gray has completed her research. Then say that he regrets the impression that he did a dump, but he didn’t realize it was a dump at the time because he thought it was a banana.
So here we are, at the point where only five percent of the population thinks the Prime Minister is telling the truth.
And that’s even more astonishing, since six percent are his children.
