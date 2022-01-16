Aggies Rally to Win in Missouri, 67-64 – Texas A&M Athletics





Next game: Kentucky 19-1-2022 | 7:30 pm SEC network 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, XM 380 Jan. 7pm (Wed) / 7:30pm Kentucky History COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra | made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64 on Saturday. Texas A&M missed the first 13 shots, trailed the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the last minute. the Aggies Andre Gordon scored two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds left. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman hit a three-pointer to tie the Tigers in 65-64, but only three seconds were left when they sent Diarra to the line. He made both and Missouri was unable to properly watch an equalizer after a timeout. Trailing 56-49 with 7:49 left, Texas A&M forced three turnovers in the middle of 6-for-8 shooting and took the lead for the first time at 57-56 on a layup of Williams with 4:47. The teams changed baskets and the lead four times in the next 2 1/2 minutes. Tyrece Radford scored 13 points and Williams added 10 for the Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC). Jarron Coleman led Missouri (7-9, 1-3) by 14 points. DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each scored 11 points. Kobe Brown, the reigning SEC Player of the Week, had seven points and nine rebounds. He was saddled with four errors and was limited to 24 minutes on the field. The Aggies trailed 12-0 before Williams hit a layup with 11:07 left in the first half. Radford’s three-pointer with five minutes to go drew Texas A&M in 22-17, but the Tigers ended the half with a 12-7 run for a 34-24 lead. Missouri, which then defeated – No. 15 Alabama 92-86 at home then lost 87-43 to Arkansas in the last two games, saw their home winning streak end at five games. Texas A&M has won eight in a row. The Aggies last won seven in a row at the start of the 2017-18 season. Texas A&M Basketball Men’s Postgame Notes

Texas A&M67, Missouri 64

Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Mo.) RECORDS & SERIES NOTES Texas A&M gathered at the Mizzou Arena on Saturday, beating Missouri, 67-64.

The Aggies improved to 15-2 during the season and 4-0 in the SEC.

The Maroon & White have won six of their last seven encounters in Columbia dating back to 2015, winning 10 of their last 13 encounters.

The Aggies lead the all-time series against Missouri, 22-19. TEAM COMMENTS With the Aggies trailing 56-49 with 7:45 to go, the Maroon & White finished the game with a run of 18-8. Texas A&M took the first game lead with 4:47 remaining on a Marcus Williams making up.

making up. Texas A&M recorded 11 steals. In three of the four SEC games, the Aggies have recorded 10 or more steals.

A&M defeated Missouri in the paint, 36-34, and on repechage points, 14-4.

The Aggies used Henry Coleman III , Andre Gordon , Ethan Henderson , Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (5-0). INDIVIDUAL COMMENTS Henry Coleman III led the team by 18 points. In SEC games, the Richmond, Virginia native averages 18.3 points per game.

led the team by 18 points. In SEC games, the Richmond, Virginia native averages 18.3 points per game. Tyrece Radford Added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Radford has scored nine doubles this season. His 13 points are the second highest he has scored in a game this season and the most since he scored 13 against New Orleans on Nov. 30.

Added 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Radford has scored nine doubles this season. His 13 points are the second highest he has scored in a game this season and the most since he scored 13 against New Orleans on Nov. 30. Marcus Williams scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six assists and four rebounds. The Dickinson, Texas native averages 5.5 assists per game in conference action.

scored 10 points to go along with a team-high six assists and four rebounds. The Dickinson, Texas native averages 5.5 assists per game in conference action. Aaron Cash led the team in rebounds (6) and blocks (3).

led the team in rebounds (6) and blocks (3). Andre Gordon brought in six rebounds in a team-high.

brought in six rebounds in a team-high. Quentin Jackson scored five steals, which matched his career high, which he set against Butler on November 23. NEXT ONE The Aggies return to Reed Arena at 7:30 PM on Wednesday to take on No. 18 Kentucky. The match can be seen on SEC Network.



