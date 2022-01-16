Sports
opinion | Yes, Alabama dominates College Football. Get over it.
And Alabama, like any good villain, is fully aware, always learning, always improving, always finding new and even more terrifying ways to decimate its opponents. Over the past four seasons, Alabama has become more creative and dynamic on offense, on average 488 yards per game in 2021. In 2015 the tide was average 427 meter violation per game. No wonder, Alabama’s 2015 version won a national title after all.
Of course, sometimes teams beat Alabama, as we saw this week. As of the 2010-2011 season, Alabama has: lost 17 games in total. (By comparison, Michigan State, which is really good, has lost 47 games in the same period.) I think I remember parts of them all: In 2021 there was Rachel House Small, the wife of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small, hand in hand with Seth’s mother if her husband kicked the winning field goal to beat Alabama, then hopped onto the field to celebrate in a moment that turned pandemonium.
And in 2013, the Auburn University Marching Bands were exuberant, emotional and exciting response to Auburn’s defeat of Alabama returned on a last-second field goal for a touchdown in one of the most incredible moments in college football history, the Kick Six. I watched that match on a laptop in London and I can tell you what the bedroom I was in looked like and how fuzzy the internet connection was. That’s what happens when you’re in Alabama, your losses are so rare they become precious jewels of football memorabilia.
It’s important to remember that the tide went 7-6 in Coach Nick Sabans’ first year at Tuscaloosa in 2007, and before his arrival, Alabama’s football teams of the early 2000s were sometimes pretty good and sometimes a little mediocre. The year I was born, 1987, Alabama went 7-5. It was another team, the Miami Hurricanes, who finished 12-0 that year and won the national championship, part of an era for that team when it was so superior to its opponents that the players had plenty of opportunities to invent new end zone parties.
One day Alabama will no longer be Alabama. Let’s appreciate this beauty, or rather, this unstoppable hellbeast from the far afterlife, while we can.
