Journalists’ association unhappy with Novak Djokovic’s behavior ahead of L’Equipe interview ahead of 2022 Australian Open





A journalists’ association has lashed out at Novak Djokovic after it emerged that he turned up for an interview knowing he had Covid-19. Djokovic admitted that due to an “error of judgment” he broke isolation rules on December 18 to speak with a reporter from French publication LEquipe. He said in a statement on Instagram: “I felt obliged to go ahead and do the L’Equipe interview because I didn’t want to let the journalist down. I kept social distancing and wore a mask, except when my photo was taken. Australian Open ‘Djokovic saga distracts audience from great tennis’ – Raducanu 15 HOURS AGO While I went home after the interview to isolate the required period, on reflection this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have resisted this commitment. The Serb is embroiled in controversy after arriving in Melbourne unvaccinated and must rely on a medical exemption to compete. He was initially detained for four days after the Australian Border Force rejected his visa, but was finally released into the country on Monday after a judge overturned the decision. Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke could cancel Djokovic’s visa a second time before the Australian Open kicks off on January 17. Now the International Tennis Writers Association (ITWA) has added their voice to the critique. The news that Novak Djokovic failed to tell one of our members and the rest of the LEquipe team the day he tested positive for Covid-19 is deeply concerning, the ITWA told CNN. As journalists, we are committed to complying with all applicable Covid-19 rules and we expect all players to do the same. It should also be noted that journalists must be fully vaccinated to travel to Melbourne for this year’s Australian Open. Djokovic, the nine-time winner of the Australian Open, has also claimed that a clerical error by his support team led to a false statement that he had not traveled two weeks before his flight to Australia. The Australian Open starts on January 17. – – – Stream the Australian Open 2022 live and on demand discovery+. Discovery+ subscription now costs 29.99 for the first year for users in the UK, up from 59.99 Australian Open ‘Djokovic saga a distraction for everyone’ – Henman 16 HOURS AGO Australian Open Nadal on Djokovic – No player is more important than a tournament 17 HOURS AGO

