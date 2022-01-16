Sports
Highlights, India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup, Full Cricket Score: Yash Dhull and Co kick off campaign with big win
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, LIVE Score and Updates:Nishant Sindhu with a girl about. But it past before was an eventful one. Vicky Ostwal was the one to break a deadly looking stand, with the dismissal of Kitime who was edged and caught by keeper Dinesh Bana. GJ Maree is the new batter at number four.
Example: Yash Dhull’s India foals take on South Africa as the two teams open their campaign at the U19 Cricket World Cup in Guyana.
South Africa Under-19 lads are ready to kick off their highly anticipated 2022 ICC U19 World Cup campaign in the West Indies with an exciting encounter against India on Saturday.
The Group B game starts at Providence Stadium in Providence, near Georgetown, Guyana’s capital.
South Africa will also face Uganda on Tuesday, January 18, before a clash against Ireland on Friday, January 21, rounding out the action in the group stage and the tournament moving on to the play-offs.
At the captaincy meeting on the eve of the global showpiece, Junior Proteas captain George van Heerden expressed his and the team’s excitement and eagerness to get started and even applauded that the games are coming soon.
“To be honest, I’ve never played games in my life with this much down time, so two to three days between games is quite a lot and the point is for us, we want to go into the park so badly now. I’ve been here in a minute Been a long time with the tour against the West Indies for this,” said Heerden according to CSA release.
“So, the minimum waiting time is actually a good thing for us,” he added.
“We’re really excited; last night some of us were chatting about all the SA players that have gone before us, with names like Aiden Markram, Rabada and all those guys who sat in our seats before us, it’s absolutely amazing.
“It’s such an amazing opportunity for all of us and just seeing the people walking around the hotel; this morning I saw Simon Doull, Samuel Badree, Curtly Ambrose; it was an eye opener but we are all very excited about what’s to come,” concluded Van Heerden.
After competing in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Provincial T20 Knockout competition against professional players last year, the SA Under-19 team traveled to the West Indies for a four-day Youth One-Day International series in testing conditions in the Caribbean. .
The SA U19s then played two warm-up games, including a match between the teams after their first game against Australia was postponed, before another game against the West Indies put an end to the players’ demanding preparations.
Looking ahead to Saturday’s opener, head coach Shukri Conrad says the team is in a good mood and while wary of their first opponents – who finished second in 2020 and won the 2018 edition – he is adamant that the team as proficient as India and its side will not go in as an underdog.
“The mood in the camp is really good and we are eager to enter the park. Everyone is in a good space, both from a skills and psychological point of view,” said Shukri.
“We didn’t really see them (India). We watched a little bit of their warm-up match yesterday and I don’t see them as favorites in this match because we want to rid ourselves of the underdog tag; especially if we’re up against India We know they are a very good side and probably a dangerous side, but so are we.
“Obviously they have capabilities, they’re playing a pretty aggressive brand, but ultimately if we stay disciplined and stick to the game plans we’ve put in place, and are able to execute, there’s no reason we can’t do them on Saturday.” defeat.” Shukri signed off.
With input from ANI
