Two-time Super Bowl champion Manning finds freedom off the football field

NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (Reuters) – Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is an expert at silencing critics from the gridiron to the bleachers at his third-grade daughter’s basketball game. The mild-mannered, four-time Pro Bowler defined an era of New York Giants football, contrasting with the great personalities of the National Football League before retiring in January 2020 with a long list of franchise records. Today, the quarterback turned girls’ basketball coach lets his hair down, enjoys the relative anonymity that a face mask provides, and stands without critical parents. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “You don’t have parents yelling at you because their kid isn’t playing enough,” Manning, 41, told Reuters. “I was like, ‘No, I don’t do emails. I don’t take criticism. Like, we go out. We play.'” It’s the kind of flair even his avid fans may not have seen in his playing days, when he delivered one of the biggest upsets in professional sports by beating Tom Brady’s undefeated New England Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl. “I didn’t want my fans to think I was doing anything other than football,” Manning said. “I just wanted them to think that’s all I did… And to a certain extent, it was kind of true.” Two years into retirement, he nearly threw off that mindset by singing along to Olivia Rodrigo’s Gen Z anthem “good 4 u” in a raucous post-season advertising campaign for Frito-Lay and PepsiCo featuring other larger-than-life NFL figures. , including Terry Bradshaw, and enjoying the popularity of the “ManningCast” show he launched last year on ESPN2 with his brother Peyton. “I definitely had a different side of me that my teammates knew,” he said. “They saw me relax a little bit or I could let my hair down a little bit. And so, yeah, I guess it’s kind of like now – I don’t have to hide anything… you’re just nice of being a little more relaxed and willing to put yourself out there a little bit more.” Manning predicts more success for MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers this postseason, with the quarterback Green Bay Packers getting a week off thanks to a first-round farewell. “I just don’t know who’s going to go to Green Bay to beat them at home,” said Manning, who sees the Tennessee Titans conquer the AFC. “I feel like even though they (Packers) are number one, they’re still an underdog. Nobody really gives them a chance and I think they like that,” Manning said. “They don’t blow guys out, but they find ways to win. And I think it’s great to have that quality in the playoffs.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

