Novak Djokovic returns to court to challenge deportation from Australia | tennis news

The top men’s tennis player is launching an emergency call to let him stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic returned to court on Sunday to challenge the Australian government’s second attempt to evict him.

The world’s number one tennis player who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 is appealing against immigration minister Alex Hawkes for using discretionary powers to revoke his visa because he posed a threat to public order because its presence would encourage anti-vaccination sentiment.

Djokovics’ lawyers told the Federal Court there was no evidence to support the Australian government’s claim.

Nick Wood, acting for Djokovic, pointed out how the player competed in the Australian Open and other major tournaments around the world last year without causing protests or unrest among anti-vaccination supporters.

If there was any ground to think that Mr Djokovic’s presence and participation in a tennis tournament could somehow trigger this anti-vax sentiment, one would expect it to be supported by some sort of evidence about anti-vax protests or rallies and the like at tennis events, Wood said.

Wood claimed nothing of the sort had been identified by the immigration minister, but said a forced removal of Djokovic could in fact fuel the anti-vaccination movement and protests.

The three Federal Court judges hope to hear the whole case in one day, so that the nine-time Australian Open champion can start his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year on Monday.

Djokovic, who has refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has had a 10-day roller coaster ride since arriving in Australia on January 5. The tennis star had tried to enter the country with a medical exemption from rules requiring all visitors to be vaccinated, but was refused entry.

The move came after his exemption sparked widespread anger in Australia, which has undergone some of the world’s toughest COVID-19 lockdowns and where more than 90 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

The controversy has become a political touchstone for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he prepares for an election due in May.

Following the government’s initial decision to revoke his visa, Djokovic spent four nights at a hotel near central Melbourne before being released on Monday when he won a lawsuit on procedural grounds against his first visa cancellation.

But on Friday, the immigration minister again blocked Djokovic’s visa.

Court documents released by the sportsmen’s lawyers on Saturday showed that Hawke had justified his decision on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence could spark more anti-vaccine sentiment in Australia at a time when the country is in the midst of the crisis. worst outbreak of the virus.

While I accept that Mr Djokovic poses a negligible individual risk of transmitting COVID-19 to other individuals, I nevertheless believe that his presence could pose a risk to the health of the Australian community, Hawke said in a letter to Djokovic and his legal team.

As the court hearings unfolded, hundreds of activists held a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex where the Australian Open is being held, and scheduled another for Monday.

Were at Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He won nine [Australian Open] titles here. Hopefully this will be number 10 if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back, said Harrison McLean, one of the organizers of the rally. Were a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone’s freedom of choice.

Djokovic, who has won the last three Australian Open titles, is looking for a record 21st Grand Slam title. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history.

The leading Serbs have grown increasingly impatient with the uncertainty hanging over the draw and the cloud hanging over their sport.

Frankly, I’m a bit tired of the situation because I just believe it’s important to talk about our sport, about tennis, said Nadal, who is on 20 major titles with Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev, the world number three, said Djokovic was treated unfairly and the Serb may have been used as a political pawn by Australian authorities, something Canberra has denied.

Of course, this isn’t fun for everyone, and certainly not for him, Zverev said. But don’t doubt his legacy.