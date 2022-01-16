WTT Feeder Düsseldorf I: Shan Xiaonas second place

Duesseldorf. The Berliner Shan Xiaona narrowly missed the women’s singles title at the start of the WTT in 2022. In the first two tournaments in Düsseldorf, the two-time European champion, who was first, lost in the final to Slovakian Barbora Palazova in seven sets. The victory in the men’s singles went to the Austrian Robert Gardus. Defending champion Benedict Duda was not allowed to participate in the semifinals in the morning due to a positive rapid Covid 19 test. After a few hours, however, the Bergenstadt resident got everything clear via a negative PCR test: the antigen test in the morning showed a false positive. After an almost seamless transition at the German Table Tennis Center in Düsseldorf, WTT Feeder II follows on Monday (17-20 January).

Shan Xiaona was stopped by Balazova in the final

“I would love to win the tournament, but I’m not at my best yet,” predicted first-seeded Shan Xiaona before the match started. The second-placed EM team, based in Düsseldorf and playing for Berlin, reached the final. But unlike her semi-final match with compatriot Sabine Winter (Schwahausen), the 38-year-old was unable to convert a 0:2 group deficit against Barbora Palazova into a victory in the final. In the end, the Slovak, who ousted Chantal Mantz (Langstadt) 4:1 in the semifinals, won at 11:4 in the deciding set. Shan Xiaona accepted the defeat coolly: “It was a tough match against Baka for me because we know each other well from training. She also played very well today. I tried everything, but maybe my head was a little tired and I wasn’t focused enough.” The winner of the tournament was surprised by her success: A lot has changed in my life in the past six months, both privately and in table tennis. So I didn’t expect to win the tournament at all.

In the men’s competition, the Austrian top division Robert Gardus, who won the mixed competition together with Caroline Michik against defending champion Tobias Hepler/Franziska Schreiner (Cologne/Langstadt) last night, won the final against Puerto Rican Brian Avanador. The double titles went to Felix Lebrun / Esteban d’Or (France) and the Croatian-Bulgarian combination Hana Arapovic / Polina Trifonova.

False positive antigen test costs Duda a title shot

For Benedict Duda, the tournament ended in the morning with an unexpected championship mission. The winner of the World Premiere Nutrient Show in December had tested positive for Covid-19 in the athletes’ daily rapid antigen tests prior to the semifinal against Afanador and was barred from participating in WTT regulations. Duda was lucky and unlucky: it was a false positive, as it turned out a few hours later. A more accurate PCR test following the antigen test gave the negative result Duda was hoping for a few hours later: it would have been very bitter if I had received such news in the morning! I was completely surprised by the result because I felt super fit. Of course I’m very disappointed that I couldn’t play for the championship win because of these circumstances, I was in a very good mood. But there are still many titles to come, and you have to see the bright side. It’s good that I came out with a PCR result, and I can now participate in the competition The German tomorrow and next week in the stadium.

2nd feeder occupied with force 2022 from Monday at DTTZ

The second edition of the WTT Feeder in 2022 at the German Table Tennis Center, which is directly related to the tournament, is very strong. Duda himself is fourth in the ranking, behind world number 17 Patrick Francesca, former Dusseldorfer Omar El-Assar (Egypt) and world defender Rowen Velos, ahead of mixed European champion Dang Que. The Egyptian women’s competition is led by Dina Meshref and the world championships for double bronze medalist Ni Chia Lien (Luxembourg) and today’s winner, Barbora Palazova (Slovakia). It is the best field so far of the three Düsseldorf tournaments in December and January. The qualifiers are first held on Monday, followed by three days of main rounds. Feeder II 2022 Encounters Re-broadcast Live on WTT’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ckyA_A3MfXUa0ttxMoIZw to follow.

Record champion Borussia Düsseldorf organizes the WTT Feeder Series in Düsseldorf with the ITTF World Table Tennis Organizer (WTT) and the German Table Tennis Federation (DTTB) and is supported by partners Sportstadt Düsseldorf and ARAG SE.

Results on the last day (January 15):

Women’s singles final

Shan Xiona – Barbora Balazova SVK 3: 4 (-11, -5,5,8, -3,11, -4)

semi-finals

Shan Xiona – Sabine Winter 4:2 (-8,-7,4,4,9,6)

Chantal Mantz – Barbora Palazova SVK 1:4 (-5, -6,9, -9, -8)

Men’s singles final

Robert Gardos AUT-Brian Afanador PUR 4:1 (9.8.7-5.9)

semi-finals

Robert Gardus AUT – Samuel Walker ENG 4:1 (9, -4,9,7,9)

Benedict Duda – Brian Avanador PUR rating 0:4

(Duda was not allowed to participate due to a positive Covid-19 antigen test)

Women’s double final

Hana Arapovich / Polina Trifonova CRO / BUL – Mattia Geiger / Ivana Malubabich CRO 3-0 score

men’s doubles final

Esteban D’Or / Felix LeBron FRA – Diogo Chen / Florian Borasaud Bor / FRA 3:1 (8, -4.9.7)

You can find all results online at www.worldtabletennis.com.

Top Eight Singles Players on Düsseldorf-Feeder II (January 17–20)

Men’s singles

Patrick Franziska, Saarbrcken / Germany, world ranking: 17 Omar El-Assar, Egypt, 30 Ruwen Filus, Fulda-Maberzell / Germany, 34 Benedict Duda, Bergenneustadt / Germany, 43 Dang Que, Duesseldorf / Germany 48 The Russian Kirill Skachkov 52 Ovidiu Ionescu, Romania, 57 Marcelo Aguirre, Paraguay, 58

Women’s singles