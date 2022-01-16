Sports
WTT Feeder Düsseldorf I: Shan Xiaonas second place
Duesseldorf. The Berliner Shan Xiaona narrowly missed the women’s singles title at the start of the WTT in 2022. In the first two tournaments in Düsseldorf, the two-time European champion, who was first, lost in the final to Slovakian Barbora Palazova in seven sets. The victory in the men’s singles went to the Austrian Robert Gardus. Defending champion Benedict Duda was not allowed to participate in the semifinals in the morning due to a positive rapid Covid 19 test. After a few hours, however, the Bergenstadt resident got everything clear via a negative PCR test: the antigen test in the morning showed a false positive. After an almost seamless transition at the German Table Tennis Center in Düsseldorf, WTT Feeder II follows on Monday (17-20 January).
Shan Xiaona was stopped by Balazova in the final
“I would love to win the tournament, but I’m not at my best yet,” predicted first-seeded Shan Xiaona before the match started. The second-placed EM team, based in Düsseldorf and playing for Berlin, reached the final. But unlike her semi-final match with compatriot Sabine Winter (Schwahausen), the 38-year-old was unable to convert a 0:2 group deficit against Barbora Palazova into a victory in the final. In the end, the Slovak, who ousted Chantal Mantz (Langstadt) 4:1 in the semifinals, won at 11:4 in the deciding set. Shan Xiaona accepted the defeat coolly: “It was a tough match against Baka for me because we know each other well from training. She also played very well today. I tried everything, but maybe my head was a little tired and I wasn’t focused enough.” The winner of the tournament was surprised by her success: A lot has changed in my life in the past six months, both privately and in table tennis. So I didn’t expect to win the tournament at all.
In the men’s competition, the Austrian top division Robert Gardus, who won the mixed competition together with Caroline Michik against defending champion Tobias Hepler/Franziska Schreiner (Cologne/Langstadt) last night, won the final against Puerto Rican Brian Avanador. The double titles went to Felix Lebrun / Esteban d’Or (France) and the Croatian-Bulgarian combination Hana Arapovic / Polina Trifonova.
False positive antigen test costs Duda a title shot
For Benedict Duda, the tournament ended in the morning with an unexpected championship mission. The winner of the World Premiere Nutrient Show in December had tested positive for Covid-19 in the athletes’ daily rapid antigen tests prior to the semifinal against Afanador and was barred from participating in WTT regulations. Duda was lucky and unlucky: it was a false positive, as it turned out a few hours later. A more accurate PCR test following the antigen test gave the negative result Duda was hoping for a few hours later: it would have been very bitter if I had received such news in the morning! I was completely surprised by the result because I felt super fit. Of course I’m very disappointed that I couldn’t play for the championship win because of these circumstances, I was in a very good mood. But there are still many titles to come, and you have to see the bright side. It’s good that I came out with a PCR result, and I can now participate in the competition The German tomorrow and next week in the stadium.
2nd feeder occupied with force 2022 from Monday at DTTZ
The second edition of the WTT Feeder in 2022 at the German Table Tennis Center, which is directly related to the tournament, is very strong. Duda himself is fourth in the ranking, behind world number 17 Patrick Francesca, former Dusseldorfer Omar El-Assar (Egypt) and world defender Rowen Velos, ahead of mixed European champion Dang Que. The Egyptian women’s competition is led by Dina Meshref and the world championships for double bronze medalist Ni Chia Lien (Luxembourg) and today’s winner, Barbora Palazova (Slovakia). It is the best field so far of the three Düsseldorf tournaments in December and January. The qualifiers are first held on Monday, followed by three days of main rounds. Feeder II 2022 Encounters Re-broadcast Live on WTT’s YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9ckyA_A3MfXUa0ttxMoIZw to follow.
Record champion Borussia Düsseldorf organizes the WTT Feeder Series in Düsseldorf with the ITTF World Table Tennis Organizer (WTT) and the German Table Tennis Federation (DTTB) and is supported by partners Sportstadt Düsseldorf and ARAG SE.
Results on the last day (January 15):
Women’s singles final
Shan Xiona – Barbora Balazova SVK 3: 4 (-11, -5,5,8, -3,11, -4)
semi-finals
Shan Xiona – Sabine Winter 4:2 (-8,-7,4,4,9,6)
Chantal Mantz – Barbora Palazova SVK 1:4 (-5, -6,9, -9, -8)
Men’s singles final
Robert Gardos AUT-Brian Afanador PUR 4:1 (9.8.7-5.9)
semi-finals
Robert Gardus AUT – Samuel Walker ENG 4:1 (9, -4,9,7,9)
Benedict Duda – Brian Avanador PUR rating 0:4
(Duda was not allowed to participate due to a positive Covid-19 antigen test)
Women’s double final
Hana Arapovich / Polina Trifonova CRO / BUL – Mattia Geiger / Ivana Malubabich CRO 3-0 score
men’s doubles final
Esteban D’Or / Felix LeBron FRA – Diogo Chen / Florian Borasaud Bor / FRA 3:1 (8, -4.9.7)
You can find all results online at www.worldtabletennis.com.
Top Eight Singles Players on Düsseldorf-Feeder II (January 17–20)
Men’s singles
- Patrick Franziska, Saarbrcken / Germany, world ranking: 17
- Omar El-Assar, Egypt, 30
- Ruwen Filus, Fulda-Maberzell / Germany, 34
- Benedict Duda, Bergenneustadt / Germany, 43
- Dang Que, Duesseldorf / Germany 48
- The Russian Kirill Skachkov 52
- Ovidiu Ionescu, Romania, 57
- Marcelo Aguirre, Paraguay, 58
Women’s singles
- Dina Mishref from Egypt 36
- Nie Xia Lian, Luxembourg, 40
- *Barbora Palazova Slovakia 52
- Melanie Diaz, Puerto Rico, age 68
- Sarah de Knott, Luxembourg, 76
- Deborah Vivarelli from Italy 77
- Amelie Solga Austria 86
- Yousra Helmy from Egypt 89
Sources
2/ https://broadway.me/wtt-feeder-dusseldorf-i-shan-xiaonas-runner-up-all-is-clear-for-duda-after-false-positive-covid-19-antigen-test/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022