Virat Kohli resigns as India test captain | Cricket

Nearly four months after being informed of his decision to step down as skipper of the Indian T20I team, Virat Kohli has relinquished the captaincy of the Test side. Kohli’s groundbreaking announcement, who was removed as India’s ODI captain in December, comes a day after India’s 1-2 Test series defeat to South Africa.

Kohli steps down as India’s most successful Test captain of all time after leading the team to 40 wins from 68 games with an impressive 58.82 win percentage. This is the most for any skipper with more than 10 Tests as captain, well ahead of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin, who captained India in 60, 49 and 47 Tests respectively. Kohli also ends his captaincy as the fourth most successful Test skipper of all time in terms of wins behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) in terms of wins

“It has taken 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to steer the team in the right direction. I have done the work with absolute honesty and left nothing behind. Everything has to come to a stop at some point and for me as Test Captain of India is now,” Kohli said in a release on Twitter.

“There have been many ups and downs in the journey, but there has never been a lack of effort or faith. I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can’t, I will I know this is not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be unfair to my team.”

Kohli’s first test as captain was against Australia in Adelaide in the 2014/15 series, where he led bravely in the absence of Dhoni, who had missed due to a finger injury. India came close to a historic Test win Down Under before falling by 48 runs due to a final innings collapse. When Dhoni retired from Tests in January 2015, the Kohli era had arrived. In his first assignment as full-time captain of Team India, in August of that year, Kohli led India to their first away game win in four years by beating Sri Lanka 2-1.

What occurred was a remarkable journey that unfolded with many firsts. Under Kohli, India became a formidable force in Test cricket as they started winning Test matches abroad. For five years, India finished the year as No. 1 in the Test, reaching the final of the first-ever World Testing Championship. Kohli’s batting record as captain is equally phenomenal, with 5864 runs scored on a 54.80 average, including 20 centuries and 18 fifties.

“I would like to thank the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to lead my country for such a long period of time and, most importantly, to all my teammates who agreed from day one with the vision I set for my team. and never gave up in any situation. You have made this journey so memorable and beautiful.”

Kohli’s greatest achievement as captain would continue to lead India to their first test series win in Australia in 71 years. In the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli’s India defeated Australia 2-1 to earn an accolade no other Indian team had before. Things only got better from then on, as in the summer of 2021 Kohli’s India gave England an uphill battle to lead the series 2-1 and were on the cusp of finishing a memorable win before the final game was postponed.

And while Kohli’s India gave fans the expectation of winning abroad, it remained unbeaten at home. In 31 tests at home, while Kohli was in the lead, India lost just three. With former head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, Kohli transformed the Indian unit into a formidable pace unit, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj coming to the fore. This unit was able to pick all 20 wickets in a Test and still does.

“To Ravi Bhai and the support group who have been the driving force behind this vehicle that has consistently brought us up in Test cricket, you have all played a huge part in bringing this vision to life. Finally, a big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a captain and found me with a capable person who could advance Indian Cricket.”

That said, Kohli’s tenure as India’s test captain ended on a disappointing note, as the team failed to beat South Africa on their territory in what could have been another historic first. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Kohli’s contribution to this test team has been magnanimous and paved the way for an even brighter future.