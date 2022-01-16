Top Six Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Additions for 2022

The college football transfer portal is filled with talent, including a wide receiver. And here are the top 6 transfer portal-wide receiver additions so far for 2022.

The transfer portal is as active and busy as it has ever been. Many players are taking advantage of the one-time transfer rule and the extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19. Coaches cannot officially contact players unless they have entered their name in the transfer portal.

Like any other position, Wide receiver has seen many players enter the portal. Wide receiver is a position that has been given a high priority due to the high number of teams committing spread offenses.

Most interesting is the number of wide receivers who started their careers in the Group of Five and sought the Power Five level. At the time of writing, at least seven tight end/wide receivers are looking to step up.

There are, of course, no guarantees of playing time or that the move will work. Since the beginning of the portal era, there are more players than positions available. Some recipients have yet to find landing sites to keep an eye on.

Syracuse wide receiver Taj Gibson has yet to sign somewhere. Gibson was productive in Syracuse despite poor lines. His production held up because of Syracuse’s change in offensive philosophy.

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsly has all the possibilities in the world; a new environment could be just what he needs to realize his huge potential.

Here’s a closer look at six transfer portal-wide recipients who will pay dividends on their new programs.