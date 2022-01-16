Men’s tennis beats Troy in exciting match

Next game: in Miami (Fla.) 1/21/2022 | 3:00 PM Jan. 21 (Fri) / 3 p.m. Bee Miami (Fla.) History

FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team flipped the script in a matter of moments against Troy, Saturday night, beating the Trojans, 4-3, at the FGCU Tennis Complex.

2-1 in the back of the game, red shirts sophomore Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy/International School of Florence), Magnus Johnson (Naples, Florida/Homeschool/UCF), Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Miami Palmetto/Louisville all won their singles in about 90 seconds to win the game for the Eagles.

“This was a world class game,” said head coach CJ Weber . “Both teams could have won this game, which started when both teams had a great chance to win doubles. We had a great strength to build on for this season. I’m also very happy for our fans, to see some great opening tennis this weekend! Let’s continue next weekend in Miami and FAU.”

Stefanacci won in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, as did Johnson 7-6(3), 6-2. Wilson took a more circuitous approach to his win, winning in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

The Eagles earned their first point of the night in doubles when they won two of their three games, starting with Johnson and junior Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) won their game 6-3 on lane one.

After Troy won the match on lane three in a tiebreak, lane two also went to a tiebreak. After falling behind at the start of the tiebreak, student obtained his doctorate Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia/Colegio Lujan) and red shirt sophomore Marcelo Sepulveda (Monterrey, Mexico/Penn Foster/Alabama) came back and won 8-6.

FGCU 4, Troy 3

Singles Competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. Antuna, Pelayo (TROY) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

2. Anton, Carles (TROY) def. MONTES, Juan (FGCU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

3. Martens, Noah (TROY) defeats. SEPULVEDA, Marcelo (FGCU) 6-1, 7-5

4. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) def. Simkin, Nicolas (TROY) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

5. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) defeats. Tasker, Christopher (TROY) 7-5, 6-4

6. Llinares, Vito (TROY) def. LOPEZ, Juan (FGCU) 6-1, 6-4

Double Competition

1. DAMM, Max / JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. Llinares, Vito / Martens, Noah (TROY) 6-3

2. MONTES, Juan/SEPULVEDA, Marcelo (FGCU) defeats. Simkin, Nicolas/Tasker, Christopher (TROY) 7-6 (8-6)

3. Antuna, Pelayo/Anton, Carles (TROY) def. ONCINS, Eric/WILSON, Randy (FGCU) 7-6 (7-4)

The Eagles will be back in action next weekend when they travel to the Atlantic coast. They will fight the Hurricanes on Friday at 3 p.m. before taking on FAU on Saturday at 1 p.m.

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year CJ Weber ,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference rosters since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has amassed an overall record of 105-87 (.547) and a record of 43-19 (.672) in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national ranking, a 14-game undefeated run and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament — the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year honor for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year honors, leading the Greens and Blues to their third trip to the NCAA tournament.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental needs in expanding and improving facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for trainers and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpledge your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCUCampus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ charity. For more information, including how you can contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 87 conference regular season and tournament titles in just 14+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a combined 43 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved a national top 25 in their respective sports – including Women’s Basketball (No. 25, 2021-22), Beach Volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both Men’s Soccer (2018, 2019) and Women’s Soccer (2018) as well as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Greens and Blues took a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams from the state of Florida earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in the classroom in the fall 2020 semester, outperforming the general university undergraduate population for 24 consecutive semesters. Fall 2019, Spring 2020, Fall 2020, and Spring 2021 each reached another milestone as all 15 programs in each achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also put in a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017—and were recognized as one of two runner-up winners for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.