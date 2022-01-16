Hockey: Ohio suffers third consecutive 5-2 loss against Stony Brook





Ohio ended its month-long hiatus when it hosted Stony Brook at Bird Arena on Friday night. But that month from the ice turned out to be Ohio’s downfall. It fell behind early due to costly errors and it left Bird Arena with a 5-2 loss. The Bobcats struggled to find a rhythm when the puck dropped. Despite scoring 16 shots on target in the first period, they were unable to score. Stony Brook meanwhile scored three goals on 12 shots on target. The Bobcats were focused on grabbing the early game lead in the second half of the season, but Friday was a step in the wrong direction. You could tell we were a little rusty and we were still creating a lot of offensive opportunities, said Ohio coach Lionel Mauron. Overall, I’m proud of the effort and character of the guys who didn’t give up. However, the lack of scoring was not limited to the first period. Ohio missed many opportunities close to the net and had to catch up. Although Ohio had more shots on target than Stony Brook, it could only score one goal in each of the last two periods. The Bobcats were trying to make a comeback. Less than a minute into the second period, defender Sam Turner scored on a power play to put the Bobcats on the board. Turner has been one of the most reliable Bobcats players this season and Mauron says the Bobcats depend on him. He was on the ice the entire game, Mauron said. (Hes) our rock, we need him in every situation, he’s big on the (penalty kill), power play and we rely on him to talk. But Turners’ goal didn’t mean much. Every time the Bobcats pushed, the Seawolves pushed back. Ohios final goal came from John McLaughlin with 18:24 left in the game, but the Bobcats never found the back of the net again. Ohio goalkeeper Matt Server made 26 saves, his second most in a game all season. Despite this, Server was unable to stop Stony Brooks’ attack on the net. Stony Brook scored twice in the last two periods to maintain a three-goal lead and keep the Bobcats low. We deserved a better result, Mauron thought. I thought we were the better team, their goalkeeper made some huge saves, he was definitely their best player. Stony Brooks goalkeeper Matvei Kazakov was a wall Ohio couldn’t tear down. He saved 33 shots on target and kept Ohio completely out of the first period. Mauron is optimistic Ohio can reverse their failure against Kazakov on Friday and take its first win after the month-long hiatus. They had that (keeper’s) piece tonight, said Mauron. Hopefully tomorrow we will bring more traffic to them, let them see the puck less often and hopefully (get) a better result. @Mariamonesii [email protected]

