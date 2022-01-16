Three Consecutive Goals Take Michigan Past Penn State to Beat Nittany Lions

Next game: in Minnesota 1/21/2022 | 20:00 CT ESPNU Jan. 21 (Fri) / 20:00 CT Bee Minnesota

Brendan Brisson scored his fifth game-winning goal with a perfect snipe in the third period.

Erik Portillo set a new high in his career with 44 saves on 47 shots to take his 18th win.

Michigan has killed 23 consecutive sentences dating back to Dec. 11 against Ohio State.

Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Yost Ice Arena)

Score: #4 Michigan 4, Penn State 3

Facts: UM (18-6-1, 8-3-0-0-2 B1G), PSU (12-12-0, 2-10-0-1-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Friday, January 21 — at #8 Minnesota (Minneapolis, Minn.), 8 p.m. CST

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The fourth-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team scored its last three goals on Saturday night (Jan. 15) to defeat the pesky Penn State Nittany Lions 4-3 over Red Berenson Rink at Yost Ice Arena.

With the win, Michigan secures both the weekend and the season series against Penn State. The Wolverines went 4-0 against the Nittany Lions this season, winning four games with a combined score of 18-8.

Erik Portillo , who made his 25th start of the season, set a new personal best with 44 saves against PSU, while conceding three goals to lift his record this year to 18-6-1.

Early on, the visitors controlled most of the game as the Wolverines produced sporadic chances on the rush and transition to test Oskar Autio in the net for PSU. Neither side took a penalty in the first 20 minutes, but the intensity increased between the conference foes as UM settled into the game. freshman attacker Mark Estapa was a constant source of energy, causing fans to cheer after nearly checking an opponent into their bench.

After one period, PSU had an 11-7 lead in shots on target and an 11-8 lead in the faceoff spot.

Michigan took advantage of PSU netminder sales to open the second period scoring 4:13. Autio skated out of his fold to clear a puck, but his attempt was co-opted by Jimmy Lambert in the neutral zone. Lambert broke into Penn State’s end on the left with… Nolan Moyle to his right on a two-man breakout, passing the puck back and forth as it approached the blue paint. Feet from the goal line, Lambert made a final pass back across the crease to Moyle, who hit a shot from the keeper’s pad into the net to put Michigan on 1-0.

Penn State received the first power play of the game 3:21 in the middle period when: Michael Pastujov received a minor penalty for high-sticking, but the UM finished it in a short time.

Back to equal strength, Matty Beniers had a fantastic view from the top of the fold on a great backdoor feed from Pastujov, but Autio made the stop with 13:45 left in the second period.

On their next trip over the ice, the Nittany Lions got the puck on the net before pounding away on Portillo’s pad, which pinned to the left post. After several seconds of effort without whistles, PSU was rewarded when the puck rolled over the goal line, bringing the game to 1 apiece. head coach Mel Pearson challenged the game for offside, but the goal was confirmed after a video review.

Minutes later, just after the half of the game, Penn State scored on a rebound in the lock to take a 2-1 lead with 9:45 to go before the second break.

With 5:14 to go in the second, the Nittany Lions scored with a low shot to advance, 3-1.

Michigan was sent to its first power play of the game with 3:18 remaining in the second stanza and Penn State with two, with the opponents having a significant advantage in shots on target.

Three seconds after Penn State returned to full strength and stopped UM’s power play, a Luke Hughes A shot from over the face-off spot was sent forward by Beniers, who sent a trickling puck over the goal line to narrow the deficit to 3-2. Brendan Brisson got the secondary assist for moving the puck across the zone to Hughes on the right flank.

The Wolverines threatened to tie the game with a few chances from the netfront area with 11 seconds left, but the home side failed to beat Autio again before the buzzer sounded.

After two periods, Penn State had built a 3-2 lead with a 31-18 lead in shots on target.

Less than a minute into the third period, Hughes found the equalizer when he completed a rush he had started with a breakout pass to Beniers. Beniers ran across the ice as Hughes caught up with him, got a pass and accelerated through the Penn State defenses.

defender Jack Summers was awarded a five-minute major penalty and misspelling for head contact at 1:53 of the last frame to give Penn State a long-term man advantage with a 3 draw. Garrett Van Wyhe Moyle, Portillo and a host of other penalty killers made an excellent effort to kill the team’s 22nd consecutive penalty, dating back to December.

Michigan’s corn-clad skaters retook the lead with 11:51 to play. Mackie Samoskevich carried the puck in the zone before throwing it into the slot at Bordeleau. Brisson followed Bordeleau in support before plunging into a loose puck and cabled a perfect shot from the top of the right circle to the top left corner of the net, announcing the go-ahead goal by jingling the iron and going inside. coach Guy Gadowsky decided to challenge the game for too many men on the ice, but the goal was confirmed after an official review and the Nittany Lions lost their timeout.

Penn State’s attack became more desperate as time went on, and they withdrew their netminder for an additional attacker. With 53 seconds left in the regular season, Pastujov was awarded his second penalty of the evening to give the Nittany Lions a power play to close the game.

The visiting side threw shots at the Michigan net with a two-man lead until the final buzzer, adding shots to their tab until a last-second dump when the red-hot Michigan penalty kill unit left the visitors casting for good after a season-high 47 shots on Portillo.

With the win, the Wolverines top the Big Ten standings with 29 points, but have two games in hand over second-place Minnesota.

Coming Friday and Saturday (January 21-22), the Wolverines head out for an important two-game series against eighth-ranked Minnesota. Friday night’s (January 21) game kicks off at 8:00 PM CST and will be broadcast live on ESPNU. On Saturday night (Jan. 22), the puck drop is set at 6:30 p.m. CST and Big Ten Network will broadcast the match live.