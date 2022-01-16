Sports
Could Quinton de Kocks decide to quit Test Cricket…
On the penultimate day of 2021, Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 29, roughly the age when late developers such as Mike Hussey make their debut.
The right things were said in the press releases and there was a deluge of responses on social media. Then came the deafening silence, which arrives after a champion fast bowler from the outfields has been knocked through the covers for four. Nothing, nothing, nada.
Less than a week later, the Proteas tied the series against India thanks to their seven-wicket win at the Wanderers, a Test in which De Kock played no part. Kyle Verreynne, De Kocks replacement, sat neatly behind the stumps in the arena, and so De Kock’s importance on the side diminished even further.
Excuse me, Quinnie who? Looks like it was pretty okay without him, don’t you think?
Of course, this thinking is fraught with danger. Let’s not forget, De Kock was the most casually gifted cricketer of his generation. He could skin an attack with a hundred lashes, each whip from the bat being more painful than the last.
Some players think the running Jonty Rhodes could race to a fast 30 without you realizing it. The accidental destruction of De Kocks was of a different order.
He could quickly work his way into a fast 40 or 50, only vaguely aware of what was happening. He was the kind of player you would pay to get your pocket.
The only decent comparison to De Kock as far as local cricket is concerned is Herschelle Gibbs, who made his Western Province debut at the age of 16. Like De Kock, Gibbs was indifferent and carefree. He was also his own man, an intricate combination of the boyish, the charming and the perverted.
There is a word for individuals like them: opposite. They are contrarian and may call a red ball white and a white ball red for the sheer thrill of making you angry. Like all people who feel misunderstood, opponents need to feel the love of those around them. And they need to feel heard (which makes them feel understood).
Not feeling the love
De Kock felt neither. Hed had taken the captain’s armband on all three formats from him and he had to endure the humiliation when he was asked to take the knee after the kerfuffle on the morning of the West Indies match in the T20 World Cup ended October.
Look again and you can see his pain (the word is used twice in the quote below) in the words he released after the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board intervened to demand that the players do the right thing: I am a lot of called things as a cricketer. dull. stupid. Selfish. Immature. But they didn’t hurt. Being called a racist by a misunderstanding hurts me a lot.
In retrospect, the experts should have seen this coming. Tony Irish, the former chief executive of the South African Cricketers Association (Saca), has always said that players are vulnerable to thoughts of retirement immediately after the World Cup.
AWAY [de Villiers] was never the same after the devastating disappointment of the
semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup. It is a time that you must proactively manage as it can be a time of fatigue and high emotion.
De Kock made 100,000 (about R2 million) for a month working with the Southern Brave in the Hundred in July and August last year, and probably earns more than that with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
At the end of the Centurion test against India, he was just fed up with the forced insanity that comes from living in a bio-bubble. Two months after the T20 World Cup he said: Cheers, that’s me, I’m on my bike.
Flooding the free agency?
De Kocks’ pension is also instructive in other ways. It puts the kibosh on head coach Mark Bouchers’ dream of forging a consistent competitive test team and it raises the specter of free agency, something that haunts local cricket as CSA is relatively impoverished compared to England’s wealthier boards, India and Australia.
Taken to its logical conclusion, the free agency threatens to strip the local game of its talent stocks as there is more money available for less cricket in T20 leagues elsewhere.
Imagine if Kagiso Rabada, who played in his 50th Test at Newlands last week, took the totally understandable stance that he wanted to be a T20 privateer. Imagine if Lungi Ngidi and Rassie van der Dussen followed suit. De Kock has smashed the door. Others could follow.
Test cricket certainly has cachet, hence Rabadas’ comment in the week that he is still pinching himself for getting this far, but his promises are finite and his glory is ultimately short-lived. There are other delicious treats in the Cricket Pastry Shop.
The players are known to be suspicious of the CSA board, his penchant for interference and scoring political points at their expense, and this has likely been another tug in the wrong direction for De Kock.
Pholetsi Moseki, acting chief executive of CSAs, admitted there was a problem with me before Christmas, and Elgar made this known during his pre-Test press conference ahead of the first Test at Centurion on Boxing Day.
Distrust in the system
This mistrust will only increase after the ODIs against India run their course. In February, Boucher and Graeme Smith will be dragged into an investigation led by a yet-to-be-named senior adviser.
The investigation is the culmination of last year’s hearings on Social Justice and Nation Building, and attorney Dumisa Ntsebeza’s subsequent report on the causes, nature and extent of racial discrimination in sport dating back 30 years.
It was not wrong of Ntsebeza to assume that racial discrimination has occurred in our cricket since the unity. Where his method failed was that he would always scratch this sore spot, and was even willing to take the dubious testimony under oath, think of convicted match fixers to do so.
Such bias will reassure Boucher and Smith and give their legal teams leeway as they try to explain whether or not they have been wrongly appointed.
Not that they’ve been flawless. One of the subtexts of Ntsebezas’ report is that he responded well to people who appeared before him in person. Boucher and Smith could have done this. Smith was advised to do so by David Becker, his attorney, but neither of them benefited, preferring to send Ntsebeza detailed affidavits (two of them in the Bouchers case).
Both would have avoided undue time, effort and heartache had they had the courage to look Ntsebeza in the eye, what would have been called his bluff. They didn’t, and now they have to suffer being fed piece by piece to the wolves of social media.
While it’s hard to see what good will come of this, can systemic institutional failure really be left at the door of two men?
Ntsebeza’s astonishingly sloppy work has achieved one significant success.
It meant that black cricketers, for years on the receiving end of thoughtlessness, casual racism and exclusion, felt heard. Is it pure coincidence that suddenly, when the hearings were in full swing, Aya Gqamane, Khaya Zondo and Grant Mokoena all rattled first-class centuries, something black batters have consistently failed to do for so long? It is suspected not. DM168
This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 which is available for R25 from Pick n Pay, Exclusive Books and airport bookshops. For your nearest supplier, please click here.
