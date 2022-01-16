University of Hawaii football head coach Todd Graham resigns after calls for his resignation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A tumultuous two-year tenure punctuated by a grievance session that sparked national headlines and a state senate hearing came to a shattering end Friday with the resignation of Todd Grahams as head coach of the University of Hawaii football team.

At a press conference to introduce Nick Rolovich’s successor on January 22, 2020, the UH Marching Band played Hawaii Five-O in Graham’s honor. But despite an 11-11 record and two bowling invites, the best two-year start to a UH football coaching career, the hopeful reign dissolved into a six-week period of apostasy, allegations of mentally unhealthy institutions, a Facebook war of Words Between the Heads coaches wife and a Rainbow Warrior parent, calling for the resignation of Graham and those who hired him.

Just hours after Warriors’ top defensive player Khoury Bethley tweeted that he plans to return for his senior season, Graham informed athletic director David Matlin and his assistant coaches that he would be stepping down. The coaches then called the players.

By walking away from the last three years of a five-year contract, Graham forfeits the $1,275 million buyout he would have owed had he been released.

Matlin named linebackers coach Jacob Yoro, a Saint Louis School alumnus, as interim head coach.

On Friday evening, UH would post the vacancy on the school’s website.

Former UH coaches and players June Jones, Rich Miano, Brian Smith and Craig Stutzmann are expected to be candidates for the head coach position.

The nine assistant coaches, including Yoro, would remain on the payroll until June. But due to glitches, some of the coaches have been without a contract since last summer.

In a statement released via UH, Graham wrote, “I am grateful to have served as head football coach at the University of Hawaii for the past two seasons. After much prayer and reflection with my family, I have come to the conclusion that it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving as the head coach of the Rainbow Warriors. I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to the players, staff and coaches who persevered through all the challenges of 2020 and 2021. It was not easy, but they all fought the good fight and we did things the right way.

Our staff poured heart and soul into our players and really made a difference in their lives. I couldn’t have asked for more from their commitment, work ethic and love for our players and the football program. But it’s clear to me that I have to give up and do what’s best for me and my family and my health. I honor, appreciate and love all my players and coaches and I wish you all the best. The university has not asked me to resign. I leave only for my family and my health. We have laid a strong foundation for future success and I will always encourage you.

Matlin wrote, Todd informed me of his decision to resign. We have had many successes under his leadership, even as he faced pandemic conditions, the withdrawal of Aloha Stadium and the ban on fans for almost all of his time with us. Todd’s tireless efforts as a coach have had a positive impact on many student athletes. We talked for a long time and it is clear that he has taken this action to move the football program forward.

The head coach position became vacant after Rolovich resigned to join Washington State. (After 18 months, Rolovich was fired from the $3 million-a-year job for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, as required by workers in Washington state.)

Matlin’s choice of Graham was surprising because of the lack of bands living or coaching in Hawaii. But Graham had established himself as a hard-core coach who emphasized discipline in performances, training and studies. He has also shown an eye for talent. Thirteen Division I coaches were 10% on Graham’s staffs at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh or Arizona State. His aggressive 3-3-5 schedules helped linebacker Darius Muasau, defending side Jonah Laulu and Bethley develop into prolific tacklers. Calvin Turner also became an all-purpose playmaker on offense.

But two months after he was hired, the pandemic forced spring training to be canceled and fall training camp to be postponed. The Warriors played the 2020 season in empty stadiums.

In December 2020, Aloha Stadium officials announced that the Halawa facility would not be able to host spectator-attended events due to security concerns of the 46-year-old structure. UH subsequently converted the Ching Complex on campus into a facility that can accommodate 9,000 fans. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators were unable to attend the first three home games of the 2021 season. The fourth game was allowed to 1,000, with full capacity for the fifth and sixth home games.

But grumbles rumbled between some players and offensive coordinator Bo Graham, Todd Grahams eldest son. It seems the matter was settled when Bo Graham coached in the tie for the last two games, both UH wins.

But at the end of the regular season, quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, running back Dae Dae Hunter and cornerback Cameron Lockridge entered the transfer portal. Afterwards, several players expressed their dismay at a Twitter Space forum that raised allegations of Graham’s leadership, leading to mental problems in some players.

After UH withdrew from the Hawaii Bowl following a team vote in which several cited the lack of players available due to injuries, COVID-19 exposure and competitive disadvantage linebacker Darius Muasau and defensive goals, Jonah Laulu and Justus Tavai also hit the portal. The departure led some lawmakers to call for a hearing on the situation. The Council of Regents was also scheduled to consider the matter next Thursday.

His heart was in the right place, but he just wasn’t the right fit, said Mililani coach Rod York, speaking at the hearing.

Leon Cordeiro, the Saint Louis quarterback coach and the father of Chevans, had spoken to Graham during the season and expressed concerns about his coaching style. After hearing of Graham’s resignation, Leon Cordeiro said, I feel good. I was afraid that the program would not be successful with him. But I’m glad it happened. Everyone can now focus on football and get back to where we belong.

Chevan Cordeiro transferred to the state of San Jose. Leon Cordeiro said: I was a (UH) fan before my son played there. I am now going to the (UH) games next year.