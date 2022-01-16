Australian court hears latest appeal from tennis star Novak Djokovic

1/2

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic leaves the Park Hotel detention facility before attending a court hearing on Sunday at his law firm in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by James Ross/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) – Lawyers for Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic appeared virtually in an Australian federal court on Sunday in an 11-hour bid to save his chances of participating in the Australian Open after he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has been held in the Park Hotel detention facility in Melbourne after Immigration Minister Alex Hawke revoked his visa for a second time on Friday. The hearing comes just a day before the athlete is expected to face Miomir Kecmanovic, a fellow Serb, in a first-round match.

The tennis star had filed for a medical exemption from the country’s requirement that all international visitors must be vaccinated to participate in the championship event, sparking an international controversy that was followed closely by those who support vaccines as well as be against.

The hear television Sunday was requested by Djokovic’s lawyers because of the impending competition. It was held before a three-judge panel consisting of Chief Justice James Allsop, Judge David O’Callaghan and Judge Anthony Besanko.

Since it was held before the three-member panel, any decision is final and cannot be appealed.

During the hearing, Nick Wood, Djokovic’s lawyer, pointed to news reports that refer to comments the athlete has made before about vaccines, largely alleging that the minister had failed to consider the implications for his participation in preventing Djokovic from joining. to revoke a visa.

“This is not like a visa application where the visa applicant has to satisfy the minister,” Wood said.

Documents filed by Djokovic’s lawyers ahead of the hearing indicated the tennis star’s legal team would mitigate potential public health risks by allowing him to enter Australia, and the “evidence” Hawke had at its disposal at the time. that he made the decision.

Djokovic had said in April 2020 that he was “against vaccination” before vaccines were widely available worldwide BBC reported. Djokovic also said he “wouldn’t want to be forced by anyone to take a vaccine.”

During the hearing, Wood argued at length – while repeating himself many times – that Hawke’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa a second time and expel him himself “could work to generate anti-vaccine sentiment”.

“The minister is grasping at straws. There was no hesitation at all to that conclusion,” Wood said.

Hawke’s lawyer, Stephen Lloyd, said in legal documents ahead of the hearing that news reports of the tennis star’s previous comments show that Djokovic’s presence in Australia could boost sentiment against COVID-19 vaccination – posing a “risk to the health of the Australian community.”

“That conclusion was not based on concerns that Mr Djokovic would infect others,” the document said.

Instead, Hawke reasoned that Djokovic had not been vaccinated and that his behavior and stance against vaccination against COVID-19 “may encourage others to follow suit because of his high profile and status.”

“There have been media reports that some anti-vaccination groups have supported Mr Djokovic’s presence in Australia by referring to his unvaccinated status,” Hawke had said, according to the documents.

Hawke had also argued that encouraging Australians to oppose the vaccine and its mandates “would pose a problem to the health of individuals and the functioning of the Australian hospital system,” according to documents released by his lawyer. submitted.

After Wood’s arguments that the only evidence available to Hawke was news reports, such as the BBC article, court judges made the point that “evidence” includes the “common sense” understanding of credible information for a decision-maker like Hawke.

Wood then shifted his argument to claim that Hawke could not have known his client’s perception of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the BBC report itself noted that Djokovic said he was “not an expert” and an “open mind” would like, but wanted to have ” an option to choose what’s best for my body.”