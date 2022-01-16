Ducks Knock Off No. 7 Arizona in OT

Next game: Connecticut 17-1-2022 | 2:00 ESPN2 Oregon Sports Network Jan. 17 (Mon) / 2:00 p.m. Connecticut

EUGENE, Or. Towards the end of the third quarter with 17, the Oregon women’s basketball team stormed back to force overtime, then defeated No. 7 Arizona with a last-second shot of Endyia Rogers for a 68-66 win in front of 7,944 fans at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday.

The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) played their first game of the season with their full roster available, and they got up and down contributions. Te-Hina Paopao led Oregon with a career-high 24 points, Nyara Sabally had a night of 20 points, including the basket to force overtime, and Sedona Prince returned from a two-game absence to jump-start the Ducks’ fourth-quarter comeback.

“I’m just really proud of the grit, the toughness”, UO coach Kelly Graves said. “We did it and that’s a huge win for us.

“I think we showed real character. We have it in us and when we were tested they came through.”

How it happened: Trailing 54-37 at the end of the third quarter, the Ducks saved the last two scoring possessions of the period to go into fourth trailing 54-41. From then on it was a different game.

Of Philipina Kyeic and Chanaya Pinto Sparking the defense, Prince went to work with two early buckets and Paopao hit a three-pointer to make a 7-0 run that brought Oregon in 54-48. After the Wildcats ended the run with a three, Prince hit two more jumpers and Sabally added a free throw, making it 57-53.

Arizona’s Shaina Pellington hit a tough fadeaway jumper late in the shot clock for a 59-53 lead with 2:22 left, but the Wildcats failed to score again in the regular season. Paopao reached the basket and Prince followed with two second chance points to make it a one-ball play, and Sabally tied it with 11 seconds, between two defensive stops.

“We got together and we focused on getting one stop at a time, one bucket at a time, to run each game,” said Prince. “And that’s what we did.”

Sabally scored after the Ducks got another defensive stop to open overtime, and Oregon’s 61-59 lead was the first since the opening quarter. Arizona gathered to lead one, but Paopao again reached the edge for a 64-63 lead and Rogers put the Ducks in third place with two free throws.

Arizona’s ninth three-pointer of the day came from Bendu Yeaney with 16 seconds left in extra time, a 66-66 tie. From a timeout, Rogers came to Prince from in front of the UO bench, got the ball back and drove the baseline. From there, Rogers kicked to Sydney Parish , and although her three-pointer was out, Prince tipped the ball to Rogers and the junior guard who shot 1-of-10 on the day until that point made a short baseline jumper with less than a second left.

“I haven’t lost confidence or anything,” Rogers said. “Today was not my day. But I had a good chance of winning the game.”

As a team, the Ducks were on the offensive early Saturday, missing their first six shots. They trailed 17-15 after the first quarter and 38-27 at halftime, and had just two assists on seven field goals scored in two quarters. Arizona led 54-41 after the third quarter, at which point the Ducks shot 11-of-35 and 1-of-8 from three-point range; the fact that the Ducks managed to go a perfect 18-of-18 from the free throw line in the first three quarters played a big part in keeping them within reach of a comeback bid.

“We didn’t want to lose the game,” Rogers said. “And we showed that.”

Who stood out: Paopao overcame an illness that plagued her throughout the game by shooting 8-of-14 for 24 points, and Sabally added 20 points with 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Prince finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Not to be missed was the energy of Pinto, who went scoreless off the bench in 17 minutes, but had the Ducks plus-15 on the scoreboard as she spent most of the fourth quarter and into overtime.

“We put it all together, we executed offensively, and then I thought the game was won on defense and she was a big part of that,” said Graves.

What it means: After battling injuries and other absences all season, the Ducks finally had their full roster on Saturday. Playing against one of last year’s Final Four teams for the third time this season, they all looked at that level of competition and built momentum before meeting the fourth of last year’s Final Four teams, UConn, on Monday. were standing.

“We needed this,” Graves said. “We really needed this win.”

remarkable: Former UO Guard Sabrina Ionescu attended the match and sat at the court. … Oregon transfer Taylor Chavez played six scoreless minutes for Arizona in the game. … The comeback was Oregon’s biggest win since March 2016, against Texas El-Paso.

Next one: The Ducks will receive UConn on Monday (2 p.m., ESPN2).