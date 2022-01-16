



Jimbo Fisher has been the head coach of the Texas A&M soccer team for four full seasons. Despite some huge wins, the Aggies have not been able to reach the next level. Being a top-15 team isn’t enough – when can this Aggie team finally break through? To do that, A&M must topple the division’s current leaders. That means the Aggies have to pass through both Alabama and Georgia. But is one more important than the other? The easy answer here is a simple “yes”. The obvious choice is Alabama, which is in the A&M division in SEC West. Each year, these two teams will compete against each other for first place in their division. That said, Georgia appears to have a stranglehold on the SEC East, indicating that the Aggies must confront them annually to achieve their goals. As things stand, the Texas A&M football team should view the Alabama Crimson Tide as their biggest SEC obstacle Logically, Alabama is the only guaranteed obstacle for the Texas A&M soccer team in the SEC. The good news here? The Aggies have already defeated them. Unfortunately, Texas A&M was unable to put the rest of the pieces together and again fell short in the SEC Championship Game. That said, they did the hardest part. The Texas A&M soccer team defeated Alabama in a dominant 41-38 win at home. There’s no reason to believe they can’t do it again. Everything is relative, but relative to the normal standard in Tuscaloosa, Alabama has been having a really rough time lately. Nick Saban’s teams have looked extremely vulnerable to say the least; almost “human” compared to the machines he has used in recent years. in 2020“Bama went 13-0 and won the College Football Playoff. They won 12 of these 13 games with at least two touchdowns – it was pure dominance. But that dominance is gone, and to become the SEC’s class, Texas A&M must now strike. The Aggies will upgrade in nearly every position next season with a legendary 2022 class that will be on campus for the upcoming season. The Tide, on the other hand, will have to replace a handful of positions, although they will keep Bryce Young. 2022 will be a significant season for the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher has proven he can beat Nick Saban, but can he put the rest of the pieces together at the same time?

