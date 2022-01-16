Clarkson’s first six-goal stint beats Union men’s hockey team – The Daily Gazette

After Union rallied to beat St. Lawrence in a dominant third period on Friday night, Netherlands head coach Rick Bennett hoped the team could carry the momentum into Saturday’s game against Clarkson.

That didn’t happen.

The Golden Knights exploded for six goals in the first period, taking an easy 8-2 ECAC Hockey win over the Dutch at the Cheel Arena.

Another slow start for us, Bennett said in a phone interview. You can’t keep doing it, and in the end it did us good tonight. It’s just one of those things that you have to fight through, keep trying different things in practice. I’m going to talk to the leaders group. Would look for solutions. Sometimes it takes a little longer. It’s kind of a reversal of the role of how we started at the beginning of the year. I thought we sometimes had good first periods.

Would find a way to fix it.

The six-goal win was Clarkson’s second-largest margin (5-2-2 ECACH, 19 points; 10-7-4 overall) against Union (4-6-1, 11 points; 6-11-3) since the Dutch became a Division I program in the 1991-92 season. The Golden Knights won 9-0 at the Cheel Arena on February 20, 1993.

Eleven Clarkson players scored at least one point. Six had multi-point games, led by Luke Santerno and Ayrton Martino with four points each.

The defeat started 3:25 into the match when Anthony Callin defeated goalkeeper Connor Murphy from

Ryan Richardson made it 2-0 less than four minutes later when he skated down the right flank past Union defender Ryan Sidorski and the puck slid past Murphy.

Murphy’s night ended at 9:43 AM when Santerno scored a power play goal. Garrett Nieto replaced Murphy, who made only two saves.

[Murphy] didn’t feel great going into the weekend, Bennett said. I thought he was fighting [Friday] night. I wouldn’t keep him in if I didn’t play hard for him. Just get some rest and be ready to play next weekend.

The Golden Knights didn’t give up. Zach Tsekos scored on a 2-on-1 with Martino with 4:34 remaining in the period. Jordan Power scored 1:22 later, and to make matters worse for Union, defender Nic Petruolo was called up for the cut, giving Clarkson a power play. Santerno took advantage and scored to make it 6-0.

The six goals conceded were the most allowed in a span by the Dutch since Harvard scored six in the second period of an 8-5 win over Messa Rink on January 31, 2020. That was also the last time the Dutch allowed eight goals in a game.

Alex Campbell scored late in the second period and Martino scored early in the third.

Union avoided being shut out when Gabriel Seger and Josh Kosack scored midway through the third power play goals 27 seconds apart.

Our boys have earned [drawing] those penalties by playing a little harder and bringing pucks to the net, so they were rewarded with a few power play goals for it, Bennett said. That’s what you should feed on.

Union managed to dodge 10 goals. That’s only happened once in the program’s Division I history. That was in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Midwest Regional tournament, when the Dutch lost 10-3 to Penn State. Union has never allowed 10 goals in a regular season game in Division I. The Dutch have allowed nine goals in a game on several occasions, the latest being October 8, 2005, against the Air Force.

The Dutch will return home on Friday when they receive Brown at 7 p.m

Union 0 0 2 2

Clarkson 6 1 1 8

First Period 1, Clarkson, Callin 1 (Santerno, Richardson), 3:25. 2, Clarkson, Richardson 3 (Callin, Santerno), 7:17. 3, Clarkson, Santerno 5 (Callin, Martino), 9:41 (pp). 4, Clarkson, Tsekos 10 (Martino, Kacome), 15:26. 5, Clarkson, Power 4 (Campoli), 16:48. 6, Clarkson, Santerno 6 (Martino, Tsekos), 18:32 (pp). Sanctions Petruolo, Uni (hooks), 9:13; Petruolo, Uni (slash), 16:48.

Second Period 7, Clarkson, Campbell 9 (Gosselin, Romano), 19:01. Sanctions Farris, Uni (stumbling), 5:00; Pasanen, Cla (insistent), 8:27.

Third Period 8, Clarkson, Martino 3 (Jacome), 1:26. 9, Union, Seger 3 (Estes, Anhorn), 8:08 (pp). 10, Union, Kosack 3 (Farris, Sanda), 8:35 (pp). Sanctions Romano, Cla (Interference), 2:28; Beck, Cla (stumbling), 6:22; Taylor, Cla (interference), 7:13; Beck, Cla (insistent), 13:27; Sidorsky, Uni (stumbling), 18:24.

Shots on target Union 4-4-13 21. Clarkson 13-13-9 35.

Powerplay capabilities Union 2 of 5; Clarkson 2 of 4.

Keepers Union, Murphy 6-10-2 (5 shots-2 saves), Nieto (9:41 first, 30-25). Clarkson, Mucitelli 1-0-0 (21-19).

A 2,236.

Referees Anthony Dapuzzo, Douglas Place Jr. Linesman Patrick Woodward, JP Waleski.

