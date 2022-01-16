Sports
NFL DFS, Wild Card Sunday 2022: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Stacks, Strategy
Of the NFL Wild Card Weekend games, the Sunday slate features the most accomplished quarterbacks. Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes are all in action and they have won 10 Super Bowl championships together in 15 appearances in The Big Game. They’re all proven post-season performers, but what will give you the best return on investment in Sunday’s NFL DFS lineups?
While Roethlisberger’s numbers don’t compare to Brady or Mahomes’s, you can’t forget what Big Ben did the last time he took center stage in the playoffs. Despite a loss, he threw for 501 yards and four TDs in the Wild Card Weekend last year. Could Roethlisberger rise to the top of the NFL DFS player pool again in what could be his last NFL game? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Sunday and beyond, make sure that:view NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine Daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career earnings. His methodology has led to huge cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He won two high-stakes tournaments at FanDuel in 2020 and achieved a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with more than 130,000 entrants at DraftKings. His lineups also finished in the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.
He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every NFL action, taking into account factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he only shares with SportsLine members.
Now McClure has turned his attention to Sunday’s Wild Card round matchups and has recorded his daily top picks for Fantasy football.You can only see them by going to SportsLine.
Top NFL DFS Picks for Wild Card Sunday
One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Sunday’s action is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb for $6,300 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. The sophomore wideout jumped for Amari Cooper as WR1 in Dallas, leading the Cowboys in both receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,102) this year. Being his team’s No. 1 receiver will serve Lamb well, given the 49ers’ battle against top wideouts.
In each of the final six weeks of the regular season, San Francisco allowed the opposing number 1 receiver to score a touchdown. Those six receivers also averaged 94.1 receiving yards against San Fran. The Cowboys and Niners didn’t play this year, but they met last year and Lamb had a 5-85-0 stat, while also scoring on a kick return. He will want to put on a show in his first playoff game and you can see why McClure is high on Lamb on Sunday.
Another part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill ($7,300 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Hill (heel) was limited in Week 18, but he has averaged 115 yards receiving in his last four games after the season. He also has 61 postseason receptions in his career, being the second most active receiver, with only Davante Adams’ 63.
Hill’s production dropped late in the season due to that heel injury and also because he had battled COVID before week 16. But before that he was his typical elite self and that’s the version we can expect on Sunday. Hill finished seventh among the WRs in Fantasy points and gets a vulnerable Steelers defense that had already been taken apart by the Chiefs WRs three weeks ago. In Week 16, the Kansas City wideouts teamed up for three TDs vs. the Steelers, so Hill has a good chance of winning on Sunday.
Set up NFL DFS Lineups for Wild Card Sunday
McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who will explode in big numbers on Sunday. This choice can be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.
So who puts Mike McClure in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Sunday?Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and invent.
