Tennis Australian Open Wildcard Aleks Vukic optimistic about Australian men’s success

Admittedly, pulling South African world No. 32 Lloyd Harris into the opening round of men’s singles at the Australian Open wasn’t quite what Sydney-born wildcard Aleks Vukic was hoping for when he won a first Grand Slam main draw.

Nevertheless, the right-hander believes he is well placed to cause a shock; in fact, the right-hander believes some of the more unknown members of the local Melbourne Park contingent have what it takes to throw a few surprises en route to the second week of this year’s event.





Vukic comes in on Monday with Harris after a strong run in the second of this year’s Adelaide International; beating Khazak world No. 35 Alexander Bublik in the opening round before following that with a win over former world No. 21 Steve Johnson, who had previously beaten Vukic in the first iteration of the Adelaide International just the week before.

Sadly, the 25-year-old Adelaide run would then stop at the hands of compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the quarter-finals who, despite losing the opening set to Vukic, would recover to win 5-7(5), 6-3, 6 -2.

Kokkinakis defeated Marin Cilic in the semi-final and then Arthur Rinderknech in the final to claim his first ATP title, something Vukic said he was thrilled to see.

Aleksandar Vukic in action at the Adelaide International last week. Mark Brake/Getty Images

“It’s one of those (matches) where if we’d looked at it (pre-Adelaide International) and said we meet in the quarter-finals and one of us gets a spot in the semi-finals — I think we’d both would take,” Vukic told ESPN from Adelaide.

“We’ve also played enough tournaments — and it happens a lot — where you play your friends. At the end of the day, we’re all professionals, so we know how to handle it.

“We have four or five very good Aussies just outside the top 100 and I feel like it’s going to be a really big year for us. We all have very strong top 100 potential – Thanasi plays great tennis and I’m making some top performances leading to the Aussie Open.

“It’s so exciting because you also have Chris O’Connell, who also got the other wild card, who plays great and Alex Bolt always plays well in the Australian summer.

“I expect some of us to have a really pretty deep run. And I wouldn’t be surprised if I see some of us in the second week. And it’s so exciting to watch, just because of all the Aussies, it’s such a good time for the sport and it’s always so exciting.

“I can’t believe it’s starting [Monday] because it’s going to be great.”

His first-round opponent, Harris, was a quarter-finalist at the US Open last year – a tournament that Vukic was unable to qualify for due to a bout of COVID – and would undoubtedly represent the largest scalp Vukic had ever claimed in his career. surprise in their first-round match-up – a result that would also represent his first-ever Grand Slam win in his third attempt.

But after a win over Bublik in Adelaide – his first-ever win over a top 40 opponent – and a 2021 in which he entered the Australian Open for the first time and, after a long time on the road, rose to a career high ranking aged 156, Vukic feels optimistic about his own form.

Aleksander Vukic made his debut in the main draw against Russia’s Karen Khachanov last year. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, with a potential meeting with world No. 3 Alexander Zverev pending in the third round, he will likely need all the confidence he can get if his second week hopes have a faint hope of coming to fruition.

“You always think you can handle the big dogs,” said Vukic. “I think [Bublik was around] 30 in the world. When you play around with it, it’s just nice to get the results to support those thoughts and it gives you that little bit of extra faith.

“I’ve always believed that the level doesn’t differ too much, between the guys in the top 200 and guys in the top 100. Having these results gives me that extra confidence. It’s really helpful to have confidence right before this show. get and be open for sure.

“It will be very different this year [compared to 2021] because I start next Monday, Tuesday.

“Last year I remember they put everything in Melbourne so I was already in Melbourne. The week before I played a tournament I feel like I lost the second round to Jannik Sinner who is now 11 on the world, and I think I played against him maybe Tuesday, so I had a whole week to spend time in Melbourne for my first Grand Slam, so everything kind of builds up and you’re in the middle of it all.

“This year will be very different because I come in late and I come from a good tournament. It will be very different to switch to that mode, but it will be very easy, just because it is a Grand Slam but I think it will also be a lot easier to deal with just because it will be more like a different match I will be a bit in the rhythm of things so it will be easier to adapt.

“It’s always a good deal when you go deep into a tournament and maybe start the next one soon.”