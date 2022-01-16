Reusse: College hockey season has turned into 190 days of constant uncertainty

These are the most chaotic times facing current generations of college coaches as they attempt to navigate their teams through the readily available ommicron variant of COVID-19, the possibility of mid-season departures due to opportunity or misfortune among athletes, and the old reliable for disturbance, injuries.

“It’s an understatement to say that the past few years, mainly due to COVID, have been much more challenging for players, and also for us as coaches,” said Mike Hastings, coach of Minnesota State Mankato’s No. 1 rated men’s hockey. team.

“We used to go into a season with a Plan A, but knowing that at some point we would need Plan B. Now A, B and Plan C probably won’t be enough.

“You can’t be sure there is a game that will be available until the puck has fallen.”

The all-timer came in March 2020, when the Mavericks were 31-5-2 and became No. 2 nationally as the NCAA tournament approached, only to have the pandemic collapse and cancel everything. And last year’s trip to the Frozen Four also had some serious behind-the-scenes drama.

“We were getting ready to play St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four semifinals last April. On the day of the game, we had positive tests for the virus. We were retested and it turned out to be false positives.

“And we were part of a great game ever with the Huskies.”

St. Cloud State won 5-4 in overtime, ahead of the stay-at-home team.

No college sports organization challenges its athletes to miraculously prevent a COVID outbreak within their team than Division I men’s hockey.

Consider this:

Division I football (FBS and FCS) was allowed to start last season on August 28 and ended on Monday with Alabama beating Georgia in an SEC neighborhood fight. That was a total of 136 days to close out the season.

Division I basketball for men’s and women’s teams began the regular season on November 9. The Women’s Final Four ends April 3 at Target Center and Men’s the following night at the Superdome. That’s 146 or 147 days to crown a champion.

The men’s hockey schedule began on October 2 and the Frozen Four will conclude on April 9 in Boston. That’s 190 days to complete a season.

They start so ridiculously early that teams take a break of two weeks or more from mid-December. This season, the Gophers had no actual game scheduled between December 3-4 in Michigan to January 7-8 in Michigan State.

The Gophers would also have been off this weekend if the season-opening series vs. Alaska had not been delayed. En route from Maine to centrally located Fairbanks, the Nanooks agreed to hang out in Minneapolis, waiting to see if the Gophers had enough players after encountering COVID positives earlier in the week.

The dastardly omicron turned out to be just one of the reasons Bob Motzko switched from Plan B, which had been set up with a lost series on opening weekend, to Plan C with a bullet.

Apparently without a heads up to the coach, the Carolina Hurricanes decided to sign his full-time goalkeeper, Jack LaFontaine.

With some soft lip-biting during Tuesday’s weekly media session, Motzko wished the best for LaFontaine. And he also found out on Thursday that the Gophers will lose the most players to Olympics Ben Meyers, Brock Faber and Matthew Knies from any college program.

Meanwhile, there was speculation that Hastings would lose his record-breaking goalkeeper, Dryden McKay, to the US Olympic effort. USA Hockey teamed up with three other goalkeepers: Drew Commesso of Boston University and two lower level pros.

Nathan Smith, a high-scoring forward, will represent the Mavericks, and with him in China (willing to go to the micron) will be his coach, Hastings.

I spoke to Hastings mid-week and admitted that I was slightly confused by the coach of the No. 1 team in the country applying to be an Olympic assistant along with St. Cloud State’s Brett Larson.

The team will gather in Los Angeles on January 31, go to China and stay there for three weeks. Hastings will miss two Mavericks series (with a farewell week) and plans to be in Houghton starting February 25 for a Michigan Tech series.

“It was the opportunity to be a part of the Olympics, and also the support of this university,” Hastings said. “We’ve done this before. When I coached the US junior team in Vancouver in 2019, our associate head coach, Todd Knott, handled things for us and did a great job.

“He will do that again, and our new assistant, Paulie Kirtland, will bring a lot too. We’ll be fine.”

Hastings hoped that McKay would become an Olympian. Now that it looks like Dryden will see Mr. Zero of the Mavericks will remain, that statement may come with a higher level of certainty.